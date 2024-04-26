‘I Don’t Care’: Josh Hart Replies to Joel Embiid’s ‘Up in the Series’ Claim as Knicks Aims to Ace 3–0 Against 76ers

Josh Hart disregarded the confident claims made by Philadelphia 76ers despite a close call defeat against the New York Knicks.

Hart seemed unbothered by what the 76ers big man had to say. During a recent media interaction, the Knicks shooting guard said, “I don't care, they're not. We're up 2-0. When the NBA starts basing the series on what we think, then I would care a little bit more.”

Additionally, Hart also emphasized on remaining focused on what would be the next big step towards keeping the winning streak going. He also mentioned during the presser that the team is eyeing to get hold of the 76ers for the third time.

Backed with four three pointers in each of the two playoff games, Hart's confidence is on the higher side.

However, The 76ers are facing a 0-2 deficit against the Knicks, and the Josh Hart led brigade does not show any sign of slowing down against the hopeful Philly.

Joel Embiid Remains High on Hope Despite Questionable Knee

Earlier with his left eye issue and now with his knee, Embiid has a lot of adjustment to make as he could not let the 76ers down sidelining to take rest.

He seemed hopeful after the second heartfelt loss to the Knicks when he kept his head high saying 'We should be up 2-0'. Additionally, he also did not shy off in provocating that the 76ers would be winning the series.

Despite being listed as questionable in the Philadelphia 76ers injury report, Joel Embiid is not holding back.

The big man was frustrated with the New York Knicks making their way with 2-0 lead but moreover, he was not having what the Josh Hart led Knicks did in the last 30 seconds of the game by dropping eight points to seal the victory.

However, Embiid’s frustration was noticeable during his media appearance as well.

Nick Nurse's playoff game plan aligns with the Knicks' approach in the final two regular-season games against the 76ers, choosing to back off Hart due to his 31% three-point shooting in the regular season.

Surprisingly, despite his regular-season performance, Hart managed to drop in some lifesaving three-pointers in each of the first two games of the series, a feat he hadn't accomplished throughout the entire regular season.

Hart's remarkable performance of shooting 53.3% from three-point range in the first two games of the series, as opposed to his previous struggles, raises the question of whether the 76ers will continue allowing him to shoot unhindered from the three-point line as the series moves to the Wells Fargo Center for Games 3 and 4, or if they will adjust their defensive game plan.

