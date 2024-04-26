The Masked Singer: Miss Cleocatra Reveals New-Death Life Incident; Says 'It Made Me The Hardest Hustler'

The April 24 episode of Fox’s The Masked Singer featured the comeback of a notable singer-actress who returned to the stage after a two-year hiatus. Miss Cleocatra was unmasked on the Girl Group Night segment on Wednesday after she was placed in the bottom two acts with Seal, the final Wildcard contestant.

Moments before her performance, Miss Cleocatra teased her identity to the reality show’s judges and paid tribute to her mother’s work ethic as the “best gift” that bolstered her entertainment career. Later, she explained her comeback after encountering a death-defying incident in Africa that barred her from singing for a long time.

Miss Cleocatra's identity revealed as she recalls a brutal incident

Miss Cleocatra took over the stage on The Masked Singer’s Girl Group Night episode and performed a rendition of En Vogue’s Free Your Mind on Wednesday. Before her performance, the celebrity took a moment to pay tribute to her mother Dorothy Lewis who made her “the hardest hustler in Tinseltown.”

"I had my own gang of great women who shaped me, starting with my own mother. She was a maid so I didn't have to be, but the best gift I ever got from her was her work ethic. It made me the hardest hustler in Tinseltown," Miss Cleocatra shared.

Furthermore, the performer talked about her near-fatal accident when she fell 10 feet from a balcony in Serengeti, Africa, in November 2022. "When they called, I said, 'I haven't been on stage singing for a long time—so come on, let's go!'" she said of her comeback.

Miss Cleocatra was revealed as Broadway singer and Walk of Famer, Jenifer Lewis. The 67-year-old star’s identity was rightly guessed by Judge Ken Jeong while other judges Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy guessed her as Loretta Devine and Rita Ora as Roberta Flack.

During her mysterious introduction, Lewis also dropped clues about her identity with connections to singer Bette Midler and comedian Whoopi Goldberg. Following her Broadway stint, the actress landed major roles in films and TV shows like Sister Act, Black-ish, and The Preacher’s Wife.

Jenifer Lewis thought she was going to die

Jenifer Lewis opened up about her death-defying incident for the first time during her appearance on Good Morning America in early March. "I didn't know you could be in that much pain and be alive. I went from that high kick standing on my star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, five months later, I was on the ground of the Serengeti and that same leg couldn’t move,” Lewis told ABC News’ Robin Roberts during the interview.

When asked if she thought she was “going to die” the Beaches actress responded with “I did.” Moreover, she recalled the year as being “the hardest” because the incident occurred during a time when she felt at her best. Her memoir, Walking in My Joy: In These Streets had just been published and Black-ish had wrapped filming only months before. Besides, Lewis celebrated a career milestone after she was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on July 15, 2022.

Therefore, a near-death accident was the last thing on the actress’s mind with a thriving career at her hand. Nevertheless, Lewis powered through the difficult time and was happy to be back on stage on The Masked Singer.

