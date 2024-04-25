Move over basic bodycons, Deepika Padukone is here to redefine comfort dressing with her unique brand of charm and sass. The Bollywood A-lister is fearless when it comes to fashion experimentation, and lately, she has been slaying in oversized silhouettes that give a slight nod to the androgynous vibe but, of course with the actress’ own unique twist. She knows exactly how to wear oversized pieces and strike a perfect style balance. We’re taking notes!

Let's take a closer look at six occasions when Deepika Padukone showcased her versatile style game, ranging from dark slouchy pantsuits to oversized pullovers and classy co-ord sets.

Deepika Padukone’s 6 gasp-worthy looks with oversized silhouettes:

The off-white Sabyasachi co-ord set:

The Fighter actress recently wore a classy off-white co-ord set which was created by the fashion mavens at Sabyasachi. This gorgeous set featured an oversized shirt with a dramatically collared neckline, which was tucked into matching ankle-length white pants. These were further layered with a long oversized coat-like jacket. She also added statement accessories and matching pumps to nail the look.

The beige and white Max Mara fit:

Deepu loves to embrace the power of neutral colors with her classy ensembles, and her sassy beige and white outfit from Max Mara was proof of the same. This striking ensemble featured a white collared shirt layered with an oversized and baggy sleeveless beige pullover with cuts on the side. She paired this with slightly looser ankle-length pants and nude pumps to complete the look.

The black The Frankie Shop pantsuit:

The Pathaan actress has also been acing the corporate core trend recently. She has been effortlessly rocking classy pantsuits with panache, and we’re super inspired by them. She recently wore an all-black pantsuit, from The Frankie Shop, which had an oversized silhouette and looked all things edgy and amazing. She allowed the statement outfit to take center stage by going for a no-accessory look.

The stylish denim-on-denim look:

Padukone has been championing the denim-on-denim trend as well. She loves to pair wide-legged jeans with a classy T-shirt. This is what she wore recently when she paired a white T-shirt with statement cargo pants with pockets to give the ensemble a rather easy-breezy and laid-back vibe. She further layered this look with a full-sleeved and long denim jacket, making the whole look comfortably loose and cool. She carried this one like a boss!

The classy white oversized sweater:

Deepika has also taught us the importance of not taking casual ensembles lightly. She has, time and again, proven that simplicity always takes the crown. One such incident was when the diva wore a white oversized full-sleeved sweater. She paired it with comfortable and cool wide-legged denim jeans. These baggy jeans also worked very well with the androgynous feel of the overall ensemble, creating a very trend-worthy look.

The oversized long black jacket:

The Om Shanti Om actress always goes above and beyond to layer her outfits to perfection. This was proven when she wore an oversized long black jacket with fringed edges over her dress for a Louis Vuitton show. This classy jacket was able to effortlessly elevate the whole ensemble without actually stealing focus from it. We are super impressed by the unique styling move that the actress made with this trendy look.

So, are you feeling inspired to give Deepika Padukone-approved oversized silhouettes a chance?

Which one of these classy outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

