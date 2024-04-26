Strahinja Jokic Feud: Victim Yet to Make Formal Complaint as Nikola Jokic’s Brother Remains Unpunished by NBA

As Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were cruising the Los Angeles Lakers in the buzzer-beater game, his brother, Strahinja Jokic was seen dropping a punch on a fellow fan.

The issue has reached the NBA and the investigations are underway.

Despite having clear footage of the big Jokic landing a full blown punch on a man, the authorities are yet to make any arrest in the case.

As reported by TMZ Sports, the victim has been identified but his identity has not been disclosed due to security reasons. The report further mentioned that the victim has not made any statement on taking any legal route for the incident, nor did he register any formal complaint as well.

Well, it means that the Jokic brothers are more likely to make their due appearance at the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers game 3 of the playoffs.

The Denver Police Department has also seemed to be on alert as they are reportedly in conversation with the man who had a bad game night at the Ball Arena.

Per say USA Today, the DPD said in a statement:

"The Department is looking into this incident, is actively working to identify the person in the video who was struck, and encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Department."

As the investigations are still to make any clear narrative of what exactly went wrong that led to the furious brawl breakout.

Jokic Siblings Had More Altercations in the Past

The ongoing punching incident might have sparked fans' curiosity towards the Jokic siblings, but it was not their first heated exchange.

Similarly, back in 2021, when Nikola Jokic got into a scuffle with Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker in the Western Conference semifinal game, the other two siblings were seen raging from the stands. The video footage showed both the angry men being stopped by the officials from making any forward moves.

Same year in November, Nikola was suspended for a game due to an on-court incident with Miami Heat's Markieff Morris. That incident too had the brothers boil out and put out their anger on X/Twitter.

