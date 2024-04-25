This summer, all our favorite Bollywood actresses are taking us back to a statement trend that is back on the very top of the fashion pyramid i.e. the denim on denim sassiness. This timeless trend has existed since the 1960s, and its appeal can never disappoint anyone. So, what are we waiting for? let’s check out some celebrity-approved double denim fits rocking the gram. These are guaranteed to turn you into a certified style icon!

From Deepika Padukone’s stylish look with a bodysuit and Janhvi Kapoor’s sassy co-ord set to Ananya Panday’s stylish set, and more, there’s an ideal look out there for everyone.

So, why don’t we have a closer look at 9 celebrity-approved denim on denim ensembles for some major summer 2024 fashion-forward outfit ideas?

9 stylish denim-on-denim outfits for summer 2024 inspiration:

Palak Tiwari in denim co-ord set:

Denim co-ord sets are all the rage these days. You can easily wear stylish statement sleeveless and halter neck crop tops with comfortably chic ankle-length jeans. This is exactly what Palak Tiwari did with her head-to-toe denim look with a corseted top and flared jeans. If you're planning to go with such a double-denim look, don't forget to complete the outfit with white heels and add gold accessories to elevate the fashion statement.

Janhvi Kapoor in stylish denim set:

Stylish denim sets are having quite a heated moment right now. You can easily wear them and create a look that both looks and feels good. This is exactly what Janhvi Kapoor went with for her fashionably fabulous statement. She wore a blue set which featured a fitted and collared crop top, paired with a slit-cut mini skirt. You canalso add long denim skirts with sneakers for a casual look, instead.

Alaya F in ruched denim ensemble:

Long and flowy skirts with a slit-cut style are a timeless masterpiece. These skirts can easily be worn to create a perfectly sassy and unique ensemble. This was clearly visible in the Gen-Z fashionista, Alaya F. She paired a long ankle-length skirt with a matching crop top with sheer sleeves and a deep neckline. She also added gold hoops to elevate the outfit. But, you can also go with corsets to elevate the bold statement.

Ananya Panday in corseted co-ord:

Corsets are just the best, and you can add classy corsets to denim co-ord sets with comfortably cool pants. They look especially awesome with ankle-length and wide-legged pants. This is clearly visible in Ananya Panday’s super sassy ensemble with a body-hugging corseted top and casually chic jeans with different hues of blue. She also added stylish silver accessories to her denim on denim outfit.

Malaika Arora in statement denim look:

Unique and unexpected statement denim looks can give your wardrobe a super stylish spin. This can easily be seen in Malaika Arora’s unique ensemble. It featured an electric blue bralette-like crop top with a plunging neckline, layered with a jacket with a unique layered cut-outs-like design and matching flared pants. This denim on denim look can also be elevated with a stylish crop top with cut-outs and even a mini skirt.

Kiara Advani in strapless corset set:

Strapless corsets with a fitted neckline can basically raise the heat in terms of any ensemble. Especially statement-worthy cropped corsets. This is precisely why Kiara Advani wore an incredibly structured corset with straight-fit and wide-legged jeans with dramatically flared edges. She also added a gen-Z flair to the denim on denim outfit with hoops earrings. We loved her look.

Kriti Sanon in a denim jacket and jeans fit:

Denim jackets with a slightly oversized silhouette are always gasp-worthy. You totally need these oversized pieces with rolled-up sleeves as they are a summer fashion must-have. Kriti Sanon paired these statement jackets with matching ankle-length jeans with a straight fit. She also went with rolled-up sleeves and pant’s edges for the perfect laid-back look. You can replace the pants with shorts for a more fiery look.

Deepika Padukone in a sassy all-denim look:

Bodysuits are super trendy and they are able to highlight and accentuate every modern fashion queen’s curves. You can pair them with jeans like Deepika Padukone for the perfect look. Her fitted sleeveless bodysuit with a deep and alluring neckline helped her flaunt her enviable curves. But you can also give your outfit a more femme vibe with a skirt and heels, instead.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in denim safari fit:

If you’re going on a vacation for the upcoming summer vacay season, everyday wear denim on denim looks would be a very stylish and comfortable choice to serve summer sassiness. If that sounds like your cup of tea, take a page out of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit featuring a collared denim shirt with a matching pair of jeans jeans, and sneakers to complete the stylish look.

So, are you feeling inspired to add some Bollywood celebrities-inspired panache to your summer wardrobes in 2024?

Which one of these stylish outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

