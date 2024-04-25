ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and BLACKPINK’s Jennie lead Idol Brand Reputation rankings for April, ILLIT’s Wonhee follows close; check full list

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and ILLIT’s Wonhee have landed the top three spots on the April Idol Brand Reputation rakings. Check the full list here.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Apr 25, 2024
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo: Fantagio, BLACKPINK's Jennie: Jennie's Instagram, ILLIT's Wonhee: BELIFT LAB
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo: Fantagio, BLACKPINK's Jennie: Jennie's Instagram, ILLIT's Wonhee: BELIFT LAB

Cha Eun Woo, the well-known actor and K-pop idol has done it again. He has topped the April Idol Brand Reputation rankings. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Jennie followed closely and the rookie group ILLIT member Wonhee also made the top three.

The Korean Corporate Reputation Institute revealed this data after calculating consumer participation, media index, communication index, and community index for analyzing idol brand data.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and ILLIT’s Wonhee take the top 3 spots on April Idol Brand Reputation rankings

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo secured the top spot on Idol Brand Reputation rankings for April 2024. He recently made a breathtaking solo debut with his album ENTITY on February 15, 2024. 

Cha Eun Woo is also one of the most followed Korean actors. His most recent role was in the revenge thriller drama Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo. He played the lead Gwon Seon Yul, a boy who lost his family in an accident. 



Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took the second spot. The You & Me singer has recently confirmed her upcoming collaboration with Zico on his single SPOT! The single is set to release on April 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Taking the third spot was HYBE’s rookie girl group ILLIT’s Wonhee. ILLIT is the newest girl group in the K-pop scene. ILLIT made their debut with the EP SUPER REAL ME, led by the track Magnetic. Magnetic has already broken the record for the fastest debut single by a girl group to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

Here are the top 30 on the Idol Brand Reputation rankings for April

  1. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  3. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  4. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  5. EXO’s Baekhyun
  6. ILLIT’s Minju
  7. BTS’ Jimin
  8. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  9. BLACKPINK’s Rosé 
  10. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  11. Apink’s Yoon Bomi
  12. ILLIT’s Moka
  13. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  14. Kang Daniel
  15. ILLIT’s Yoona
  16. ILLIT’s Iroha
  17. BTS’ Jin
  18. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  19. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  20. BTS’ Jungkook
  21. Red Velvet's Wendy
  22. BTS' V
  23. BTS' J-Hope
  24. Girls' Generation's Yoona
  25. Super Junior's Donghae
  26. Super Junior's Kyuhyun
  27. BTS’ RM
  28. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  29. Red Velvet’s Joy
  30. NewJeans’ Minji

Credits: Fantagio, Jennie's Instagram, BELIFT LAB
Latest Articles