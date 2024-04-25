ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and BLACKPINK’s Jennie lead Idol Brand Reputation rankings for April, ILLIT’s Wonhee follows close; check full list

Cha Eun Woo, the well-known actor and K-pop idol has done it again. He has topped the April Idol Brand Reputation rankings. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Jennie followed closely and the rookie group ILLIT member Wonhee also made the top three.

The Korean Corporate Reputation Institute revealed this data after calculating consumer participation, media index, communication index, and community index for analyzing idol brand data.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo secured the top spot on Idol Brand Reputation rankings for April 2024. He recently made a breathtaking solo debut with his album ENTITY on February 15, 2024.

Cha Eun Woo is also one of the most followed Korean actors. His most recent role was in the revenge thriller drama Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo. He played the lead Gwon Seon Yul, a boy who lost his family in an accident.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie took the second spot. The You & Me singer has recently confirmed her upcoming collaboration with Zico on his single SPOT! The single is set to release on April 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Taking the third spot was HYBE’s rookie girl group ILLIT’s Wonhee. ILLIT is the newest girl group in the K-pop scene. ILLIT made their debut with the EP SUPER REAL ME, led by the track Magnetic. Magnetic has already broken the record for the fastest debut single by a girl group to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

Here are the top 30 on the Idol Brand Reputation rankings for April

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BLACKPINK’s Jennie ILLIT’s Wonhee Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon EXO’s Baekhyun ILLIT’s Minju BTS’ Jimin BLACKPINK’s Lisa BLACKPINK’s Rosé RIIZE’s Wonbin Apink’s Yoon Bomi ILLIT’s Moka Red Velvet’s Seulgi Kang Daniel ILLIT’s Yoona ILLIT’s Iroha BTS’ Jin Red Velvet’s Yeri BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BTS’ Jungkook Red Velvet's Wendy BTS' V BTS' J-Hope Girls' Generation's Yoona Super Junior's Donghae Super Junior's Kyuhyun BTS’ RM Oh My Girl’s YooA Red Velvet’s Joy NewJeans’ Minji

