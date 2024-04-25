Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan and more bring glam and glitter at Heeramandi screening red carpet

The glitterati of Bollywood graced the premiere of the highly anticipated web series Heeramandi which is helmed by the visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The spotlight wasn’t just on the screen, but also on the red carpet, where celebrities flaunted their fashion finesse with an array of stunning outfits. It was like a fashion parade! Some wore elegant dresses, while others rocked sharp suits. Each star added their own touch of style to the event, making it a glamorous affair. Now let’s decode who wore what at the grand event.

Mrunal Thakur

Leading the pack was none other than Bollywood’s sweetheart Mrunal Thakur who exudes elegance in a white saree. Mrunal Thakur’s saree was adorned with silver swiss dots and silver scalloped borders running along its entire length. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse of the same color, looking like a heavenly angel. For accessories, she chose a matching purse, small rings, and pearl-adorned earrings. Her makeup was kept minimal, and her hair was left in loose wavy open curls.

Rashmika Mandanna

Upping the style stakes was Rashmika Mandanna, who arrived in a green anarkali. The actress’ anarkali was heavily embellished with silver and green sequins, and she paired it with a green dupatta draped over her shoulders and arms. She adorned matching green chandbalis as accessories and opted for a dewy makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes, letting her short hair flow freely.

Genelia D’Souza

Adding a touch of youthful exuberance to the affair was ever-stylish Genelia D’Souza, who turned heads in a chic colorful co-ord set. Her co-ord set comprised a blazer and flared pants, with a white collared shirt layered underneath the blazer. Both the blazer and pants featured vibrant floral embroidery, adding a playful yet sophisticated vibe to her ensemble. Genelia accessorised the co-ord set with long silver earrings, diamond finger rings, and left her hair parted in the middle, flowing down in straight and silky strands.

Pooja Hegde

Not overdoing it, Pooja Hegde made an entrance in a simple yet stunning ethnic ensemble. Pooja wore a blush pink anarkali with full sleeves adorned with white embroidery on the sleeves and neckline. She paired the anarkali with flared palazzo pants and draped a pink dupatta over one shoulder. To add a hint of color, she accessorised with green chandbali earrings and opted for subtle makeup. The ethnic look was completed with a black bindi.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a vision of grace in a golden tissue saree. The drape accentuated her graceful silhouette. Bhumi paired her saree with a black halter neck blouse with golden embroidery. Her make-up picks featured pink glossy lipstick, blushed cheeks, golden eyeshadow on her eyes and her gentle wavy hair finished her ethnic look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who is part of the lead cast of Heeramandi, wore a black saree embellished with small golden dots and a golden border. She accessorised with stacked silver and golden bangles on her wrists and silver jhumkas. For makeup, Sonakshi applied layers of kohl to her eyes and tied her hair in a middle-parted bun adorned with a gajra and a tiny black bindi.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is part of the lead cast of Heeramandi, opted for a vibrant ensemble. Aditi wore a colourful anarkali featuring hues of blue, yellow, and green, adorned with small white dots and golden borders, with a beautiful flare. She paired it with a matching dupatta draped over her shoulders and accessorised with long earrings. Her makeup featured blushed cheeks, pink lip tint, and her hair left open in loose waves

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh graced the event of Heeramandi in a stunning blue and golden ombre sharara set. The neckline of her sharara set was adorned with golden embroidery, while the accompanying dupatta featured floral borders. Rakul accessorised her ensemble with a matching golden potli bag and golden earrings. With her radiant makeup and hair elegantly tied up in a bun, she epitomises the picture of ethnic elegance.

Rekha

Veteran actress Rekha looked radiant as ever as she turned heads in a glistening gold saree. She teamed the sare with a full-sleeved blouse and her saree had intricate self-patterns across it and she accessorised it with her signature gold jewelry that included stacked bangles and jhumkas. She carried a gold embellished potli bag along with her saree. For make-up, she opted for bold red lips and tied her hair in a neat bun with white gajra.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan decided to break away from black and opted for a brown three-piece sharara set at the premiere of Heeramandi. Her three-piece sharara set featured a brown bralette top having polka dots on it in white and it had brown and red tassels on the hem which gave it a whimsy touch. She paired her bralette with similar brown sharara pants with black floral print. Over the bralette, she paired black floral shrug and her accessories featured a pearl choker, a black clutch and stacked bangles. With glowy make-up, blushed cheeks and hair neatly tied in a ponytail, the actress finished her premiere look.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, who is leading the cast of Heeramandi and is also a seasoned actress showcased her stunning fashion sense at the premiere. She looked stunning in a vibrant ensemble, donning a red and green anarkali. Her green attire was adorned with intricate golden embroidery, while she elegantly draped a red dupatta over her shoulders like a cape. Manisha opted for minimal accessories, with only a pair of earrings complementing her attire. Her makeup featured a striking red lipstick, subtle nude eyeshadow accentuating her eyes, and a neat bun adorned with roses, completing her captivating look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt graced the premiere of Heeramandi dressed in taupe colored sharara set. The kurti was adorned with intricate white and silver embroidery and she paired it with matching floor sweeping pants and dupatta draped on her arms. The actress opted for subtle make-up featuring tint on her lips, a tiny bindi and flushed cheeks. A pair of silver earrings rounded off her look well.

Seeing these gorgeous ladies sprinkle glam at the Heeramandi screening was a moment that will be talked about in the future!

