Totally Spies Revival Confirms 2024 Release Window; Release Date, What to Expect & More

Totally Spies is finally coming back with a season 7 after a full decade! That’s right, the popular animated series featuring three spies in a futuristic world is coming back with its newest season and fans cannot be more ecstatic about it.

The three girls Clover, Sam, and Alex are ready to solve some more mysteries and fight some more crimes. There are a lot of fans who loved the show when they were kids and it coming back ten years later is a surprise that they absolutely love.

When will the new season of Totally Spies be out?

The first episode of Totally Spies season 7 is coming out 12th May, 2024, Sunday, on the Gulli channel in France. After that, all the episodes of the series will follow along weekly. However, we do not yet know when the episodes will be available in USA or the rest of the world as usually these episodes take some time to be available in other regions.

The revival of Totally Spies was announced some time ago by Gulli France. The last season of Totally Spies aired overseas in 2013, but it was released in the US in 2014, almost a year later. This means that it has been over a decade since the fans got a season of Totally Spies, and they were understandably surprised when a revival of the show was announced.

What is the Totally Spies series about?

Totally Spies is centered around three teenage girls from Beverly Hills named Sam, Clover, and Alex. Unbeknownst to their peers, the three girls work as secret agents for an agency called The World Organization of Human Protection (WOOHP). The series follows them in their adventures and battles against the world’s greatest supervillains as well as their daily-lives as normal girls. The series also has a lot of side characters including Sam, Clover, and Alex’s employer Jerry, their high school and university friends and classmates, other WOOHP agents, and many more.

If you are a fan of the series and are waiting for the seventh season of Totally Spies and want to rewatch it, or if you just want to start the show because you find it interesting, you can do that right now! The first six seasons of the anime are streaming on Amazon Prime and or also get it digitally on iTunes. The fans are eagerly waiting for the seventh season but there has been no news about when it will be available in the US.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

