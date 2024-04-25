Alia Bhatt's taupe-colored sharara set is the ethnic ensemble of our dreams

Last night was very special for Bollywood stars because it was the premiere of the much-anticipated web series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The red carpet dazzled as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s beloved Gangubai AKA Alia Bhatt also attended the premiere.

For the Heeramandi premiere, Alia chose her best sharara set, and looking at her, it seemed as if the moon had descended to Earth. Let's take a look at Alia's ethnic pick, which you might consider recreating for an upcoming event of your own.

Alia Bhatt’s ethnic pick

As Alia stepped onto the red carpet, she exuded sheer elegance in a stunning sharara set that perfectly captured the essence of traditional charm with a mix of contemporary allure. The focal point for her ensemble was a strappy short kurta, featuring a plunging neckline which gave her kurta a sultry spin. The taupe-colored kurta was adorned with intricate white and silver embroidery, which beautifully embellished the fabric and exuded opulence.

She paired her kurta with flared floor-sweeping sharara pants that added a vintage touch to her ensemble. The sharara boasted delicate embroidery in white and silver hues along the hem, adding subtle yet striking contrast to the overall ensemble. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

To complete her ethereal look, the Highway actress draped a net dupatta over her arms. The dupatta featured similar embroidery along its borders, tying the entire ensemble together with finesse. Alia’s sharara can be a great pick for intimate gatherings, wedding reception or puja at home.

Advertisement

Alia’s accessories and glam

With subtle yet impactful makeup and minimalist accessories, she let her outfit take center stage. The Kapoor and Sons actress opted for a subtle tint on her lips adding a hint of color to her flawless complexion. A tiny silver bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch. A soft blush on her cheeks and a swipe of kohl on her eyes accentuated her look and added a healthy glow.

Her wavy hair, left cascading down her shoulders, added a touch of softness to her look. In terms of accessories, Alia kept it simple yet chic, opting for silver earrings that complemented the embroidery of her ensemble

Alia proved that true elegance lies in simplicity. Tell us in the comments what you think of Alia's ethnic look.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi Screening: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha arrive; Aditi Rao Hydari poses with fiancé Siddharth, parents-to-be Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal join