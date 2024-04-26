In Pics: UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Announces Birth Of Twin Girls; See His Special Moments With Wife

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett and his wife Laura Gregory have announced the birth of their twin daughters. Though the girls were born on April 17, Pimblett shares the news today on April 25. He took to social media to share the mesmerizing pictures of his daughters.

In the caption he wrote, “17/4/2024 the day our lives changed forever ?? all worth it for yous 2 perfect little girls Betsy and Margot Pimblett.”

The UFC superstar married Gregory in a private ceremony in May last year. The ceremony took place at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England earlier this month.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in November last year. However, the next month Pimblett had to square off against Tony Fergusson in an exciting lightweight matchup at UFC 296. That was in December and the UFC fighter later revealed that his attention was indeed towards his family then.

Check out the heart-warming pictures of Paddy with his daughters:

What did Paddy Pimblett say?

During a pre-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Pimblett spoke about his wedding, his wife’s pregnancy, and how it felt like an added responsibility on his shoulders.

He said that his mind was occupied with those thoughts, which even affected his training. He shared, “Yeah the first half of the year was hard after getting surgery and being in a boot for a few months. I couldn't train. I had to just sit around with me own thoughts.”

He stated that though it didn’t feel nice initially he coped with his thoughts. He said that he knew his life was going to change, and he was expecting a child. And that motivated him, as he didn’t want to lose in front of his wife and his unborn children.

“So I'm having two little girls in April, which is something to look forward to. Life changing, I can't wait. Obviously I'm gonna be putting on a performance for them. They'll be there in the arena inside my wife's belly. So I can't lose in front of them," he said.

And for his in-ring abilities, they need no introduction. He’s among the biggest stars in UFC and one of the most well-known personalities in the British mixed martial arts community. Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC and has wins over fighters like Tony Fergusson, Jared Gordon, and Jordon Leavitt.

