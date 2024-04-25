Park Bo Gum hangs out with NewJeans' Danielle at fashion event in Taipei; shares new PHOTO

Park Bo Gum and NewJeans' Danielle spent time together as the brand's global ambassadors at a fashion event in Taipei. Park Bo Gum is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in dramas like Reply 1988, Record of Youth, and more. NewJeans is a K-pop group known for their fresh and vibrant concept along with catchy beats.

Park Bo Gum shares pic with NewJeans' Danielle from fashion event

On April 25, Park Bo Gum took a picture to Instagram and shared it with NewJeans' Danielle. Both celebrities attended a fashion event on April 23 in Taipei, Taiwan, where they are the global brand ambassadors of the luxury brand. See the pictures below.

Park Bo Gum and NewJeans' recent activities

Park Bo Gum will appear in the lead role along with IU for the upcoming slice-of-life romance When Life Gives You Tangerines. It revolves around Ae Soon and Gwan Shik. Ae Soon is an anxious person, yet she chooses to rebel. Gwan Shik is a quiet person who doesn't know what to do when Ae Soon expresses herself, but he has loved her dearly since they were young.

He also takes on the lead role in the film Wonderland, which tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones they have lost. Bae Suzy, Choi Woo Shik, and more popular actors also appear in the film.

The actor is also a part of the star cast in the upcoming variety show My Name is Gabriel, along with Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, and Hong Jin Kyung.

NewJeans' comeback schedule will start on April 27. The schedule will proceed as planned despite the HYBE and ADOR controversy. The group will release their new single and music video on May 24. In June, the group will hold a fanmeeting at the Tokyo Dome in Japan and officially debut in Japan.

