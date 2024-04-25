2025 is a big year for K-drama enthusiasts, as some of the most amazing projects are lined up for release. Moreover, the South Korean entertainment industry’s biggest names are attached to some of the shows, which certainly makes it unmissable. From Lee Min Ho to IU, a star-studded cast list across various shows will be appearing on screen to deliver unique stories and stellar performances for the fans. Without further ado, let’s check out which shows will be released in the upcoming year.

5 anticipated K-dramas releasing in 2025

1. Polaris/The North Star

Starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won in the lead roles, it's a story of two spies who have been committed to their work and worked on a number of missions. However, down the road, both of them lose their identities, leading to a crisis. Stuck in the mess, they try to find themselves again, and the show will showcase the journey of how they might achieve it. Because of the unique storyline, it makes it even more exciting in the K-drama community. Furthermore, the show is written by Jeong Seong Gyeok, who previously worked in the popular K-drama, Little Women. Kim Hee Won is producing the show and the both of them have joined forces again to work on the show.

2. When the Stars Gossip/ Ask the Stars

Directed by Park Shin Woo and written by Seo Sook Hyang, the romantic comedy follows the story of an astronaut and a tourist who fall in love at a space station. Starring Lee Min Ho in the lead role, Gong Hyo Jin will be starring as the female lead and his romantic interest. Other cast members include Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon, Kim Eung Soo, Lee Doo Suk, Lee Cho Hee and more.

3. When Life Gives You Tangeries

Starring K-pop star IU in the lead role, the story follows a girl named Ae Soon who has had to face tremendous hardships in life. Despite her misfortunes, she tends to have a positive outlook on life. Her dream is to become a poet, although she could not attend school due to a lack of resources. However, she has a support system in the form of a friend for whom she later develops feelings. Directed by Kim Won Suk and written by Im Sang Choon, the other cast members include Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Na Moon Hee, Choi Dae Hoon, and more.

4. Everything Will Come True

Directed by Lee Byung Hun, and the screenplay by Kim Eun Sook, the plot of the series follows a genie, played by Kim Woo Bin, who has been stuck inside a lamp for a long time. However, he is not an everyday supernatural being, and this comes with a baggage of emotions. As he is left for punishment, the Genie has a lot of emotional outbursts, ranging from sudden anger to sadness. Meanwhile, Ga Young played by Bae Suzy is a person who lacks emotions. One day, Ga Young comes across a lamp, which leads her to free the genie.

5. Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo: Modern period K-drama

Written by Noh Hee Kyung, the K-drama is in talks with superstars, Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo, and it will be produced by Studio Dragon. The modern historical series will depict the realistic story of the people who led the birth of the South Korean entertainment industry through a turbulent history. Although the casting is not confirmed yet, the prospect is being looked at positively.

