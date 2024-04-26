Zendaya And Tom Holland's Relationship Takes Serious Turn; Marriage Talks Surface Amidst Busy Careers

Sources close to the couple reveal that despite their young age, the topic of marriage has become a reality for the duo, who met on the set of the Spider-Man trilogy.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Apr 26, 2024  |  08:03 AM IST |  4.2K
Getty Images
tom holland and Zendaya (Getty Images)

It's as serious as it gets between Zendaya and Tom Holland, with the duo apparently even talking about spending the rest of their lives together. “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” People reports, citing a source. The Uncharted actor and the Euphoria star, both 27, met on the set of the Spider-Man trilogy and have since managed to keep their off-camera romance out of the public eye. 

“They are not the kind of state who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” the aforementioned source adds, noting that the attention given to them due to their professional lives has “never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

Work now takes precedence — but will we soon hear wedding bells for Tom Holland and Zendaya?

Zendaya and Tom holland (Getty Images)

For both Zendaya, who is gearing up for the release of Challengers this weekend, and Tom Holland, who will star in Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End in May, work is important, and that keeps them busy, the source added. However, the insider's revelation that marriage is even being discussed among the two stars has gotten us all excited about the possibility of it happening soon.

Meanwhile, here's what Zendaya said about Tom Holland in her recent Vogue cover story. 

Watched his life change in front of him — Zendaya on Tom Holland 


In her cover story for Vogue earlier this month, Zendaya offered a rare glimpse of her and Tom’s relationship, sharing what it's been like to see Holland deal with fame attributed to his time as Spider-Man. 

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going and his changed overnight,” the Disney alum said, adding, “One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him.” 

The proud girlfriend gushed, “But he handled it really beautifully.” 

FAQ

How did Zendaya and Tom Holland meet?
Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of the Spider-Man trilogy, where they both starred in lead roles.
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?
While there have been reports of marriage talks between Zendaya and Tom Holland, there hasn't been any official confirmation of an engagement.
What are Zendaya and Tom Holland currently working on?
Zendaya is gearing up for the release of Challengers, while Tom Holland is set to star in Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End in May.
