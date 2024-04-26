Zendaya And Tom Holland's Relationship Takes Serious Turn; Marriage Talks Surface Amidst Busy Careers

It's as serious as it gets between Zendaya and Tom Holland, with the duo apparently even talking about spending the rest of their lives together. “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” People reports, citing a source. The Uncharted actor and the Euphoria star, both 27, met on the set of the Spider-Man trilogy and have since managed to keep their off-camera romance out of the public eye.

“They are not the kind of state who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” the aforementioned source adds, noting that the attention given to them due to their professional lives has “never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”

Work now takes precedence — but will we soon hear wedding bells for Tom Holland and Zendaya?

For both Zendaya, who is gearing up for the release of Challengers this weekend, and Tom Holland, who will star in Romeo and Juliet on London’s West End in May, work is important, and that keeps them busy, the source added. However, the insider's revelation that marriage is even being discussed among the two stars has gotten us all excited about the possibility of it happening soon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Meanwhile, here's what Zendaya said about Tom Holland in her recent Vogue cover story.

Advertisement

Watched his life change in front of him — Zendaya on Tom Holland

In her cover story for Vogue earlier this month, Zendaya offered a rare glimpse of her and Tom’s relationship, sharing what it's been like to see Holland deal with fame attributed to his time as Spider-Man.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going and his changed overnight,” the Disney alum said, adding, “One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him.”

The proud girlfriend gushed, “But he handled it really beautifully.”

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Shares Adorable Tribute For Zendaya Ahead Of Oscars 2024; See Instagram Post