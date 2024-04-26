NFL Insider Defends Caleb Williams’ Unique Passion Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL 2024 draft is set to begin on April 25 at 7:30 PM ET. All eyes will be on Caleb Williams who is expected to be the No.1 overall pick. He is most likely to join the Chicago Bears. Discussions and debates have been going on for months over the youngster’s probable destination. But his future isn’t the only thing keeping him in the headlines. The 22-year-old has received enough attention for his unique hobby as well.

Caleb William’s passion

The USC Trojans product loves to paint his nails. He has been criticized on the internet for the same as well. His fashion sense and nail paint continue to be a topic for fans to argue over. Williams will be wearing bright navy blue nail paint with a touch of silver to match his navy suit. He will also put silver on his little finger to match his girlfriend’s dress at the NFL draft.

Williams’ thoughts and NFL Insider’s defense

The 2022 Heisman trophy winner enjoys going to nail salons and he finds it peaceful there. He continued that he can relax, watch a movie, and be himself there. There have been speculations and rumors about his sexuality but the youngster has managed to stay calm. He is happy as he is and doesn’t want to allow others to affect his choices.

Amy Trask, an NFL insider defended Williams by saying that she would not care about anything if a player could win her the championship. She concluded by saying that the Bears should pick him as their No.1 overall pick and fans should stop worrying about the player’s fashion.