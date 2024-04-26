Patrick Mahomes REVEALS Why He Gave NFL Trophy to a Fan; Promises to Win Another Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to two consecutive Super Bowl games. He also ensured that the Chiefs came on top on both occasions. To make this even more crazier, the 28-year-old was named the MVP in both the games. Patrick has changed the fate of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the one who took them to their first-ever Super Bowl game in five decades in 2019. But, Mahomes got criticized for one of his actions recently.

Mahomes gives the Vince Lombardi trophy to a fan

The Chiefs cared about nothing in the world while celebrating their latest Super Bowl championship. The defending champions knocked down the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller to retain the trophy. Celebrations knew no bounds in the Arrowhead Stadium and the city surrounding it.

Fans were overjoyed about the success of the franchise. People were showered with champagne, rhythming, and dancing to the tunes of the Chiefs' legacy. In the middle of this chaos and celebration, Mahomes did something unexpected. He handed the Super Bowl trophy to a random guy in the crowd taking the fans by surprise.

Fan reactions and Mahomes’ clarification

Chiefs’ fanbase took it to the internet and blasted Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce for their loose behavior. Some even doubted that the former gave away the trophy under the influence of drinks.

Before things could get worse, Mahomes cleared the air. The two-time NFL MVP said that the NFL trophy that he handed away to a fan was not the original trophy. He added that he is a grown-up individual and wouldn’t throw away the actual trophy to a random stranger in the middle of a huge crowd.

Patrick Mahomes has promised the fans that he will bring another trophy next year. The Chiefs will be aiming for a hat-trick of titles this season.