This Day in NBA: When Chuck Cooper and Earl Lloyd Became First African American NBA Drafts

On April 25, 1950, a monumental chapter in NBA history unfolded as Chuck Cooper and Earl Lloyd made groundbreaking strides by becoming the first African Americans to be drafted into the NBA.

Chuck Cooper, a formidable guard/forward from Duquesne University, stood tall at 6 feet 5 inches when he was selected by the Boston Celtics as the 14th overall pick in the historic draft.

More than just a player, Cooper's impact transcended the court as he blazed a trail for future generations of athletes. His influence reshaped the landscape of professional basketball, leaving an indelible mark on the game's history and the NBA's evolution.

Earl Lloyd, born in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1928, showcased his basketball prowess at West Virginia State University, guiding his team to an undefeated season and a national championship in 1947-48.

Lloyd's impact stretched beyond college as he embarked on a remarkable NBA career, making history as one of the first African American players drafted and the first to play in an NBA game with the Washington Capitals. Throughout his tenure, Lloyd's skill and commitment shone brightly, contributing to Syracuse's NBA Championship victory and leaving a lasting legacy in professional basketball. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Also Read: Birthday Special: When Tim Duncan Was Denied One of the Rarest ‘Quadruple-Double’ Feat in Finals

Earl Lloyd Redefined the Basketball History

Beyond his on-court achievements, Earl Lloyd continued to shape basketball history by becoming the NBA's first African American assistant coach and later ascending to the role of head coach with the Detroit Pistons. His journey culminated in a deserving induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003, immortalizing his contributions to the sport.

While his name may not resonate as loudly on a global scale, Lloyd’s pioneering efforts paved the way for future basketball icons like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, cementing his place as a true legend of the game.

In 1955, Earl Lloyd further solidified his basketball legacy by guiding his team to an NBA Championship victory. His coaching career saw him break barriers as the NBA's first Black assistant coach before assuming the head coaching role with the Detroit Pistons.

Post-retirement, Lloyd dedicated himself to empowering disadvantaged youth in Detroit through educational initiatives. His esteemed Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 2003, the renaming of a basketball court in Alexandria in his honor, and his posthumous recognition in 2015 as one of Virginia's “Strong Men & Women in History” highlight the lasting impact of his remarkable journey.

Also Read: Strahinja Jokic Feud: Victim Yet to Make Formal Complaint as Nikola Jokic’s Brother Remains Unpunished by NBA