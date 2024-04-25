ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin claims NewJeans' Hyein cried for 20 minutes, Haerin called in middle of night amid HYBE feud

In a recent press conference, ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin shared how NewJeans reacted to her ongoing feud with HYBE. When the entire controversy came to light, NewJeans fans became extremely worried regarding the upcoming comeback of the group.

Min Hee Jin also shared insights about their May comeback stating that fans can expect the comeback to roll out the way it was planned.

Min Hee Jin shares insights into NewJeans’ reaction towards her

During the press conference, Min Hee Jin candidly addressed how the members of NewJeans have been coping with the situation, acknowledging that they have been having a hard time themselves. She shared that they have formed a close bond and often provide mutual support to each other. The ADOR CEO also revealed that the members frequently express their affection to her by sending her daily messages expressing their love and support.

Min Hee Jin provided detailed insight into the emotional reactions of specific members, particularly Haerin and Hyein, who appeared deeply affected. Min Hee Jin revealed that Haerin, who is typically reserved, asked for a video call to discuss the situation, expressing her emotions openly. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Additionally, Hanni repeatedly expressed her desire to be with Min Hee Jin during this time. Haerin, known for her quiet personality, also reached out via video call, struggling to articulate her feelings through text messages. Min Hee Jin reflected on this experience, likening it to the feeling of nurturing and caring for a child.

Advertisement

Min Hee Jin described Hyein, the group's youngest member, as being particularly emotional due to the situation. According to her, Hyein cried for 20 minutes during their phone conversation. She expressed distress because Min Hee Jin had previously supported her during difficult times, but now she felt powerless. Hyein even suggested turning on the Phoning app to explain the situation showcasing her desire to support.

Min Hee Jin comments on NewJeans comeback

During the Q&A session, Min Hee Jin was asked if NewJeans planned to continue promotions for their new album. The girl group was scheduled to release the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs on May 24.

Additionally, they were set to make their official Japanese debut on June 21 with another double single featuring the title track Supernatural and the B-side Right Now. Min Hee Jin had previously offered a vague statement regarding this matter.

During the press conference, Min Hee Jin confidently asserted that NewJeans’ plans would "continue as planned," emphasizing their determination not to endure hardships due to their parent company.

She highlighted that ADOR had been significantly inconvenienced by the legal issues brought about by HYBE. From ADOR's standpoint, she expressed the intention to pursue legal action against HYBE for the disruption of business.

Due to HYBE allegedly confiscating their computers, the ADOR CEO claimed that they were unable to work efficiently. Min Hee Jin admitted that, as a mere art school graduate, she lacks in-depth knowledge about these business matters. Supporting her statement, ADOR's legal representative confirmed that the girl group's promotions would proceed as originally announced.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Min Hee Jin was displeased with HYBE for debuting LE SSERAFIM before NewJeans; threatened to quit