 20 Natural ways to remove dark circles under the eyes at home

Whether it is stress, the all-nighters you’ve been pulling for work, or all the binge-watching you have been doing while tricking yourself by saying "one last episode" for the fifth time. You have probably had the urge to google “how to immediately remove dark circles and eye bags at home.” If your guilt made you place an order for an expensive eye cream, you might want to cancel that. Why? Because you have stumbled upon just the article you didn't even know you were looking for. Keep scrolling to find out all you need to know about dealing with dark circles along with 20 all-natural ways to remove dark circles at home.

The truth is, dark circles and puffiness can be avoided with certain lifestyle changes unless of course they are inherited. However, it is easier said than done. As compared to the rest of the face, the skin around the eyes is thinner and more prone to signs of aging. This is why, just a little mismanagement of schedule or lack of sleep, begins to show under the eyes. Before you go around looking for pricey treatments and procedures for your under eyes, you might want to understand how to remove dark circles under eyes permanently and naturally. Ahead is a list of 100% natural ways to minimize your dark circles without breaking your bank. But before we dive into all tips to remove dark circles, let us understand what are dark circles and their causes.

Dark circles

Although dark circles are not a medical condition, people have been finding ways to treat or conceal them all the time. Typically, under eye dark circles mean the darkening of the skin around the eyes. It might be brown, black, purple, or even blue depending upon the natural skin tone. It is usually paired with puffiness or sagginess. Dark circles can make you look sad, tired, or even older than you actually are.

Causes of dark circles

Typically dark circles are due to lack of sleep or fatigue but they can also occur due to multiple causes like:

Heredity

Allergies

Dermatitis or eczema

Pigmentation

Scratching or rubbing eyes

Sun exposure

Aging

Substance abuse

The skin around the eyes is more prone to signs of aging, while you cannot stop the natural aging process, you can definitely delay it. With the right lifestyle and skincare dark circles can definitely be prevented and treated. Also, understanding the causes behind the dark circles can help you select the appropriate treatment accordingly.

How to remove dark circles at home naturally?

While we know a better sleep schedule and healthier diet is key to preventing those dark circles but it is always easier said than done. However, if you have fallen into an endless loop of all-nighters and stress, you have got to do something about those dark circles. Read on for a list of 20 all-natural ways to help you remove dark circles. Here’s how to deal with dark circles without expensive creams and procedures. You’ll find most of these ingredients lying around in your kitchen.

20 Natural ways to remove dark circles under the eyes at home

1. Cucumbers

Every time you think of a relaxing routine, a picture of somebody laying down on a beach with cucumber slices in their eyes pops into your head. Well, it's not just a stereotype, cucumber actually works. In fact, cucumber is filled with skin-lightening properties. Along with that, it is a mild astringent. It’s pretty easy actually all you need to do is, cut thick slices of fresh cucumber, refrigerate them for a few minutes and place the cucumber slices on your eyes and forget about the world. Rinse your face with lukewarm water, you’ll definitely feel refreshed. With a little consistency, it can certainly help you remove dark circles and puffiness as well. All you need is a sliced cucumber and 10-15 minutes of your day.

2. Cucumber juice + Lemon juice

If laying down for 15 minutes doesn't actually complement your routine, you can actually try this natural method. All you need is equal parts cucumber juice and lemon juice along with a cotton ball or a cotton pad. Mix the juices and simply apply them under your eyes. Make sure you do not let the juice get into your eye. Keep it for about 10-15 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

3. Rose water

Another easy dark circles remedy at home is rose water. Rose water has been lauded for its skin-soothing properties for generations. Not only does it has a great fragrance, but it is also a mild astringent that’s probably why it can be used as your daily toner. All you need to do is soak the cotton pad in rose water for 5 to 10 minutes. Place these cotton pads on your closed eyes for 10-15 minutes. For the best results repeat this at least twice a day.

4. Tomatoes

Another unexpected way to get rid of dark circles naturally is using tomatoes. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which not only boosts skin health, but is great for vision, and heart health. It can help you achieve soft and supple skin while helping you beat dark under-eye circles. All you need to do is mix equal parts of tomato juice and lemon juice. Simply apply it under your eyes with a cotton pad. Make sure it doesn’t get into your eyes. Leave it for 10-12 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. For maximum effectiveness, apply it twice a day. Apart from applying tomatoes, consuming tomatoes can also boost a healthier and flushed-looking complexion.

5. Cold tea bags

In the absence of a cold compress or a mask, cold green tea bags can be used as a natural home remedy to help you get rid of dark circles. Green tea is flooded with all-natural antioxidants that deliver anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea bags can instantly help you beat puffy eyes and help you soothe the area under and around your eyes. To make the most of it, all you need to do is place wet tea bags in the fridge for around half an hour. You can also use used tea bags if used in a hygienic way. Gently place the tea bags on your eyes and leave them for about 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. For maximum effectiveness, do it twice a day.

6. Potatoes

Another unexpected yet effective natural remedy to remove dark circles and bags under eyes are potatoes. Rich in vitamin C, potatoes are a great source of collagen. Collagen is key to stimulating younger, healthier, supple, and brighter-looking skin. All you need to do is grate some potatoes and extract their juice. Soak your cotton pads in potato juice for a few minutes and place them on your eyes for about 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. For maximum effectiveness, do it twice a day.

7. Cold milk

You can also remove dark circles around eyes by simply using cold milk. Can you believe it? Milk is rich in vitamin A and hence retinoids which promotes brighter and youthful-looking skin. To harness the powers of milk and vitamin A l, all you need to do is soak your cotton pads in cold milk for a few minutes. Place them over your eyes for about 10 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. Repeat it twice a day.

8. Orange juice

Orange juice is rich in vitamins A and C, which makes it the perfect brightening agent. If you want to get rid of dark circles naturally, all you need to do is, mix a few drops of glycerine in your orange juice and soak your cotton pad in it. Place the cotton pad under your eyes and reap all the benefits of orange juice and glycerine at once. Remember, do not let it get into your eyes.

9. Vitamin E-rich oils

There are a number of vitamin E oils like argan oil or sweet almond oil that can help you get rid of dark circles in no time. Vitamin E has the power to fight free radicals and defend your skin from any signs of aging. For maximum effectiveness, apply a few drops of your choice or vitamin E-rich oil before bed around your eyes and gently massage it with your ring finger. Leave it overnight and rinse with lukewarm water in the morning. Vitamin E oil is the answer to your question, how to remove dark circles overnight?

10. Coconut oil

Another powerful oil that can definitely help you get rid of dark circles while soothing your skin is coconut oil. This gentle oil is full of anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties. If you have dry skin, this is probably the most effective treatment for treating your dark circles. Coconut oil also delivers anti-aging powers. Just like argan oil, you can apply coconut oil, massage with a ring finger, and leave it overnight for maximum effectiveness.

11. Aloe vera gel

If you have been wondering can aloe vera remove dark circles, you’d be glad to know that not only does it treat dark circles, it promotes healthier and well-nourished skin as a whole. Aloe vera is full of skin-soothing and skin-hydrating powers. To incorporate aloe vera gel into your daily routine, all you need to do is, apply a little aloe vera around your eyes and gently massage it with your ring finger and leave it overnight. Rinse it witty water the next morning. For maximum effectiveness, you must apply it every night before you witness brighter skin.

12. Turmeric

Turmeric is an ingredient in several skin brightening creams and masks. This natural kitchen ingredient is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. To use turmeric for your skin care all you need to do is mix turmeric powder with pineapple juice in order to create a thick paste. The consistency of the paste should not be runny, Simply apply the paste under your eyes and leave it for about 10 minutes just once a day. Gently, wipe the paste using a soft, damp cloth dipped in lukewarm water.

13. Saffron

Another natural remedy to get rid of dark circles in a safe yet effective manner is saffron. Saffron not only has skin brightening powers but it is also filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory powers. To incorporate it into your regimen, all you need to do is take a spoon of milk in a small bowl and add just a few saffron strands into it. You can simply use the mixture to massage it around your eyes or place a soaked cotton pad on your closed eyelids for a few minutes. Make sure you rinse it the next day. Repeat this every night until your dark circles start to fade.

14. Ice

Who knew treatment for dark circles would be readily available in your freezer? One of the major causes of dark circles is low blood circulation, simply rub ice cubes around your eyes to get rid of any puffiness in mere seconds. You can also use a cold damp cloth or a cold spoon for the same effects.

15. Honey

Honey is rich in polyphenols that work to reduce any signs of pigmentation or dark circles. All you need to do is mix a tablespoon of honey with a teaspoon of lemon water. Apply this mixture around the eyes and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse with water. For maximum effectiveness, apply at least once a day until your dark circles start to fade.

16. Decrease your salt consumption + drink more water

When asked for beauty secrets, celebrities just give away one common answer like candy, and drinking more water. However, there’s more truth to this tip than you’d think. Drinking more water and decreasing your salt intake can actually treat your puffiness. That is because the skin around your eyes is particularly prone to dehydration.

17. Sleep on your back

Sleeping on your back is said to be better for dark circles and signs of aging as compared to sleeping on your sides. In fact, use an elevated pillow to avoid any fluid accumulation or puffiness around your eyes.

18. Exercise & Meditation

Regular exercise can boost circulation which increases the blood flow to the skin. This leads to delays in any signs of aging. Along with that, it works to transform your complexion, delivering a healthier and brighter complexion. In fact, daily exercise introduces endorphins into the bloodstream that effectively reduces depression and anxiety. Stress is a major cause of dark circles, to introduce a calmer mindset into your routine you must introduce a mindfulness exercise like meditation or yoga into your daily routine. In fact, you can even go for a quiet run or a swim. Beating stress can automatically help you beat dark circles naturally. Exercise is the answer to your question, how to remove dark circles naturally.

19. Remove your makeup properly

If you do not remove your makeup before you sleep, particularly your eye makeup, it can accumulate over time and lead to darker skin around the eyes. Remember, to correctly wipe your eyeliner, kohl, or mascara every day. Also, it is smart to invest in a good makeup remover to avoid dark circles.

20. Wash your face properly

Something as basic as washing your face, if not done right can lead to an inflamed face. Make sure you never wash your face with hot water. You can go for lukewarm water. But, extra hot water can serve as an inflammatory agent and lead to a puffy face.

How to prevent dark circles?

With the right precautions, you can definitely prevent the dark circles and other signs of aging around your eyes. As they say, prevention is better than cure, here are the top precautions you must take to avoid dark circles in the first place.

Always apply an SPF-infused sunscreen. Try and wear sunglasses, when possible.

Maintain a healthy sleep schedule and try and get at least 7 hours of sleep.

Introduce practices like mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress. Find time for self-care.

Cut down on smoking, drinking, or any tobacco consumption.

Introduce exercise and massage into your routine to boost blood circulation.

Keep yourself hydrated.

Introduce a healthy diet and a skincare routine.

Remove your makeup correctly.

Always check the expiration dates of your beauty products.

Do not unnecessarily rub your eyes.

While there are several different causes of dark circles under the eyes, sometimes they just cannot be prevented. If you have severe dark circles, you can definitely look into your kitchen for quick dark circles remedies. Whether it is fatigue, stress, or inherited, you can remove dark circles with proper care. All you need is a little bit of consistency. Although dark circles are nothing to worry about, they go away with lifestyle changes. However, if your dark circles keep growing or there is serious swelling under just one eye, you must consider going to a doctor.

