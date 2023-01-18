Skincare 101: What you need to know about moisturisers and cleansers

Skincare can get quite complicated, to say the least. There’s a product to address any issue related to your skin, whether you suffer from dry skin, black head spots, oily skin, or just more prominent and noticeable pores. But as with many things in life, you need to understand the foundations to diagnose the problem and find the solution, which is what we’re here to help you with. I’m sure you’ve at least heard of moisturiser before - there’s no harm done if you haven’t because you’ll know everything you need to know by the end of this article. Well, the two things you need to learn about are cleansers: what they are used for, when to use them, and how they differ depending on your skin type. And then moisturisers: the difference between night and day moisturises, how often you should apply them, and how SPF and hyaluronic acid can be used in its formula to protect and plump up your skin.

Don’t be intimidated by what you’ve just ready; it’s straightforward if you take it step by step. We’ve broken this infromation down so it’s easier to digest, and we’ve even linked our recommendations if you’re shopping for new products to add to your skincare routine.

Cleanser You should cleanse your face daily, either in the shower or when you wash your face first thing in the morning. If you can’t bring yourself to do it in the morning, then just before you go to bed also does the job. Firstly, with a flannel, wash and lightly scrub your face with lukewarm water; this will open your pores in the skin. Once clean, dab a small amount of cleanser onto your face or flannel and scrub it in; this will help remove any gunk buried within your pores. Once you’ve covered all the surface area on your face, the next step is to wash off the cleanser and use slightly colder water, as this will close the pores, stopping small bits of unwanted grit from going back into it. Which cleanser to buy: Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash

$36.00 Won allure 2021 Best of Beauty Award Winner. Suitable for all skin but is particularly good with oily skin. The bottle can be refilled. Buy it here Tatcha The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser

$40.00 It rids dryness from your skin and uses hyaluronic acid to leave the skin glowing. Good for sensitive skin, it can be used daily and is generally gentle on the skin. Buy it here Moisturiser: Now you’ve removed the dirt buried within the pores on your face, you can use a moisturiser to rehydrate the skin, replenishing and balancing out the oil levels and protecting it. You only need a couple of pea-sized dabs of moisturiser, which should be applied twice a day, first thing in the morning before you leave the house and another when you wash your face before bed. Depending on how dry or oily your face naturally is, you’ll need to check the label of the moisturiser to see which product will work best in addressing your issue. Some people opt for two separate moisturisers for each application, a lighter one with SPF in the moisturiser formula that won’t leave your skin looking overly hydrated but balanced and a thicker one that sits in your skin overnight is slowly absorbed. Which moisturiser to buy: Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30

$38.00 SPF 30 inside the formula - perfect for a daytime moisturiser. Suitable for all skin types. Buy it here 24-7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream

$58.00 Suitable for applying in the daytime or at night. It’s thick, rich and non-greasy and has been formulated with MoistureLock Pressed Oil Blend to provide you with intense moisture levels. Buy it here Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer