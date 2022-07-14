40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men In 2022

Have you been thinking about getting inked, but cannot seem to decide where and what to get? Well, getting a tattoo is a pretty permanent decision, and thinking about it is fairly natural. When it comes to tattoo ideas for men, it can strike almost anywhere, it can be something as personal as your partner’s name or as generic as a geometric pattern. Not just when it comes to tattoos, it is important to take your time and be sure of what you want because it's a decision of a lifetime. While sometimes, people just know what kind of tattoo to get. Other times, not so much. If you have been delaying getting a tattoo because of a lack of inspiration, you have got to scope these best tattoo ideas for men to find your inspiration. So what are you waiting for? Go on, take a look at over 40 tattoo ideas for men, that you simply cannot go wrong with.

How to pick a tattoo?

While deciding to get a tattoo is a no-brainer, deciding what kind of tattoo to get is a real brain teaser. Right from complex to simple designs, there are all kinds of tattoos out there. There is no magic formula to picking a tattoo that defines you, its just strikes. All you need to do is browse through a perfectly curated list of trendy tattoo ideas to find your confidence.

Below you will find a list of more than 49 tattoo ideas for men, they are all you need for your inking inspiration?

If you are a working professional or don’t have the confidence for huge over-the-top tattoos, you don’t have to give up on your little wish of getting a tattoo. You can simply get yourself a small minimal tattoo. You can get yourself a tiny tattoo on your arm, your back, your wrist, or even your chest. They are just perfect for beginners. Who says tattoos for men have to be huge, small tattoos have been gaining popularity every day they are subtle, simple, and can be surprisingly meaningful. and present be an excellent choice for those who don’t want a lot of attention.

If small tattoos are not your thing but you still want to go with a minimal design, you’ve got it. A tattoo doesn't necessarily have to be complicated to stand out. It can be something basic but still represent creativity and style. Anything minimal is chic and timeless at the same time. It is in fact, one of the most popular tattoo options for men, as they look fabulous almost anywhere on the body and are very inexpensive.

Religious or spiritual tattoo ideas

If you want your tattoo to express your spiritual or religious beliefs, it's definitely a great idea. Your religious tattoo can be something as simple as a cross or can be a huge portrait of Jesus Christ. Apart from crosses and Jesus, you can also pick a Bible verse that speaks to you. In fact, there are a number of quotes like God is good, that can work to show off your faith in a very subtle and classy way. You can also go for religious verses from different languages to make them stand out, but only once you understand what they mean.

Script or quote tattoo ideas for men

You just cannot go wrong with a meaningful quote, a word that speaks to you, or even a letter that means a lot to you. The quote you pick can be your life philosophy, a belief, or even a name. They can be as huge as the entire chest, back, or as small as to fit your hand or even a finger. People also go for the lyrics of their favorite song.

Wolf tattoo ideas

A number of men go for wolf tattoo designs, they can go as huge as a full body representation or simply the head of the wolf along with the moon. It's one of the most exciting animal tattoo ideas out there. A wolf tattoo symbolizes family, power, and loyalty. Get this tattoo to immortalize your bond with your pack and symbolize devotion toward your family. It is one of the greatest tattoos that represent companionship and look masculine as well.

Lion tattoo ideas

A lion tattoo is all you need if you have been looking for a tattoo that symbolizes strength, courage, and protection towards the family. Lion is considered one of the strongest, fiercest predators of all time, as a tattoo, it will only serve as a reminder that you have all the strength in the world. You can get a lion tattoo on your chest, your arm, or even your back. They are one of the most ferocious animals but represent excellent qualities like strength and authority. To make it stand out, you can always combine lion tattoo ideas with colored ink.

Bird tattoo ideas

Bird tattoos are one of the most chosen tattoo ideas of all time. Artists have reinvented the bird tattoo designs in several different and unique ways. You can go for a cute little bird on your hand, your forearm, or a huge bird on your chest or back. To be honest, regardless of the design, placement, and size you just cannot go wrong with a bird tattoo.

Rose tattoo idea

While some might call a rose tattoo somewhat feminine, they are timelessly classic. Honestly, it all depends on the type of design you pick. People go for huge rose-based floral designs or a single rose, there are endless ways to get a rose tattoo. You can go for 3d looking shaded roses or go for colored inks if you like to experiment. A rose tattoo represents a fresh start, optimism, blossoming, passion, possibility, and peace, and can be represented as a tribute to loved ones.

Compass tattoo idea

Another classy tattoo idea men can go for is a compass. Anybody who wants a simple tattoo that is not too big but is meaningful can pick a compass. Typically, a compass is a traveler’s tool, however, as a tattoo, it represents the journey of life. It also symbolizes good fortune and guidance to navigate our own journey in life. It is said that a compass tattoo is a symbol an individual can choose between right and wrong so to achieve a happier and healthier life. Just like compass people also go for arrow tattoos, they look fantastic almost anywhere on the body. They are simple and modern and you can definitely pull them off.

Music tattoo idea

If you have a deep affinity for music, you can definitely go for a musical instrument tattoo design of your choice or you can even pick a musical note or multiple notes. While music tattoo ideas are just perfect for musicians, it's not limited to them. Anybody who shares a profound passion for music can go for tattoos like artistic notes, instruments, lyrics, and all kinds of musical representations.

Crown tattoo idea

The crown tattoo idea is another tattoo that you go for. The size, placement, and design can vary as per your requirements. Anybody who wants a tattoo to signify the power and passion of a king can get this tattoo. Crowns can also be chosen as matching tattoo ideas for partners. The matching tattoo is usually paired with another feminine crown to symbolize a queen. powerful symbols. Get this tattoo to celebrate the king in you or to honor your relationship.

Zodiac sign tattoo

Thanks to the millennials, astrology is more popular than ever which has developed a widespread interest in zodiac signs or astrology-based tattoos. From constellations to zodiac symbols, an astrology tattoo can represent you in ways words never can. YOu can definitely go for zodiac signs if you wish to get a striking yet meaningful tattoo that characterizes your personality. They are aesthetically pleasing and easy to pick. Also if you are in a profession that doesn't welcome tattoos, you can always go for a subtle zodiac sign tattoo that will be very easy to conceal.

Sleeve tattoo ideas

Sleeve tattoos are another excellent choice when it comes to large and elaborative tattoos. For people who like to show off their shoulders and arms, this is it. When it comes to designs, you can go for patterns, floral designs, or even a meaningful quote. A sleeve tattoo can be as elaborative as the entire arm, a half sleeve, or can be limited to the shoulder, the chest, and the back. People even go for elaborative portraits or a collage of different images.

Forearm tattoo ideas

Arm or forearm tattoos can go as subtle as a minimal band and go as elaborative as the entire arm. Your forearm is one of the best locations for a number of tattoos. If you’re getting a tattoo for the first time or you are professional forearm tattoos can be easily covered with a formal shirt.

Hand tattoo ideas

Hand tattoos are one of the most common tattoo ideas, that you can go for. For people who like to show off their tattoos, but in a subtle way, you can definitely pick one. Although they are pretty painful and hard to conceal, hand tattoos definitely stand out.

Finger tattoos ideas

Finger tattoos are one of the most chosen tattoo designs. It can be as subtle as a minimal band on the thumb or you can always try spelling a word across four or eight fingers. Despite limited space, fingers are an excellent option for tattoos. You can also go for small tattoos like a name, a cross, or even a crown.

Chest tattoo idea

While some chest tattoos are hard to commit to, others are only looking for a badass way to flaunt their bodies. Chest tattoos have been gaining a lot of attention in the past few years and if you’re looking for something badass and masculine, you must definitely go for it. It is advised to shave your chest, beforehand if you are planning to get a chest tattoo. They are pretty easy to cover and can also go as small as your loved one’s name near your heart.

Back tattoo idea

Another excellent tattoo idea is a tattoo on your back. Again, a back tattoo can go as elaborative as the entire back and can go as subtle as a name on the back. If you have a huge design in mind, you must definitely go for a back tattoo. People go for tribal tattoos, religious quotes, or even footprints of their kids.

Space related tattoos ideas

If you have been someone who loves designs and concepts related to space, you can definitely go for a tattoo that represents the galaxy or you can even go for a man in a spacesuit. People go for tattoo designs from their favorite space-related movies as well. Something like that can definitely be unique and attention-grabbing.

Number or roman numbers tattoo ideas

If you have an important date in your mind that you want to immortalize you can definitely go for a number tattoo. To make it stand out you can even go for roman numerals. People usually go for their date of birth, a special year, or their lucky number. Luckily, number tattoos are easy to pick, easy to place, and inexpensive as well, and the best part is they just look amazing. Also, they are more subtle and very easy to hide.

Getting inked for the first time?

For anyone who’s planning to get inked for the first time, it is natural to feel a little bit of nervousness. While your excitement is paired with a lot of impatience and a little fear, you might like to read this little list of tips.

1. Do your research

While a number of people go to a tattoo artist and pick a design on the spot, it is advised to prepare ahead of time by pre-researching tattoo ideas and their placements. In fact, it is smart to bring the required reference for an expressive explanation. Also, discuss the size and thickness of lines beforehand to avoid any disappointments. After all, that tattoo will last an entire lifetime, you should pick something that isn't hard to look at. The trick is to take your time do not rush the process.

2. Pick an experienced tattoo artist

After you have picked your tattoo and decided on the spot, the second step has to be looking for the right tattoo artist. Different tattoo artists specialize in different types and styles of tattoos. Make sure you pick a tattoo artist that has prior experience with what you are looking for. You can even ask for his reference work and discuss money before being sure about it.

3. Be prepared

Apart from being prepared with your ideas and references, it is important to be prepared mentally and physically. Make sure you get a good night’s sleep the previous night. Remember, you shouldn’t consume alcohol at least not the day before and on the day of getting a tattoo. Apart from that, it is wise to stay hydrated because naturally, hydrated skin is better for getting a tattoo. In fact, if you are getting an elaborative tattoo, you can even carry your own snacks and water to stay distracted and well-fed. Also, make sure you do not stress or strain your muscles with a workout on the day you are getting a tattoo. Tattoo artists advise you to shower, shave and moisturize the area you want the tattoo on beforehand to smoothen the process.

4. Ask questions

Getting a tattoo is just like getting a lifelong commitment, it is smart to ask any questions that you may have. It can be something as small as what should you apply once the bandage is off. Can you wash it? How to take care of your tattoo? Anything really. Your tattoo artist will definitely answer them all to make you comfortable.

5. Be relaxed

Once you are on the chair, make sure you are relaxed and still. Although the quality of your tattoo mainly depends on the artist’s talents your stillness also plays a major role. Also, try and wear relaxed clothing when you’re going to get a tattoo, it is important to be comfortable.

6. Ask about aftercare

Aftercare is as important as getting the tattoo, you must get all your facts clear before you leave the tattoo parlor. Although your artist might give you clear instructions but in case of confusion, clear your doubts.

What a tattoo session is like?

If you’ve made it this far into our tattoo guide, it is pretty safe to say that you have most of your bases covered. However, here is a list of things you should expect if you’re getting your tattoo for the first time.

Before you actually go to get the tattoo to try and reach out to the tattoo artist to discuss rates and other things. Also, it is okay to ask for the artist’s experience, reference work, and license before getting the tattoo. It is wise to meet the artist beforehand to and discuss your preferred design and expectations.

Once you agree upon the final design, confirm the rate before getting started.

Alcohol, aspirin, ibuprofen, or any kind of blood thinners are off limits in the 24 hours leading up to the tattoo appointment. Also, if you take any other medications it is wise to consult your tattoo artist or your health care professional.

Make sure you wear something very comfortable, and preferably something that exposes the area you want to be tattooed. Also, it is advised to wear something that’s pretty easy to slip in and out of.

It is smart to show up at least ten minutes prior to your appointment to make you comfortable.

Be very alert when your tattoo artist is placing the stencil to be sure about the placement of the tattoo.

Discuss colors, thickness, and shading intensity beforehand.

If you have decided on the design, placement, and tattoo artist, you might be itching to get that new tattoo as soon as possible. But, it is wise to take time and get the minute details right. The last thing you would want to do is cut corners on cos or establishment and wind up with a nasty infection. When getting a tattoo, remember it is a big decision and will last your entire lifetime. Patience is key, explore all options, and do not be afraid to ask questions.