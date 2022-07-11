22 small tattoo ideas for the minimalists out there

When it comes to minimal or small tattoos, less is more. Believe it or not, minimalism has taken over almost all the spheres of life, whether it is fashion, interiors, or even art, less is definitely more. In fact, there is a significant spike in the minimal tattoo trend. Everyone on Instagram has a new dainty tattoo. In fact, a number of celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, Halsey and so many more have been spotted with small tattoos. No wonder they are so in. Apart from being incredibly adorable, a tiny tattoo is easy to commit to, so if you are getting inked for the first time, you are going to need these small tattoo ideas to inspire you. Small tattoos are not just trendy, they're inexpensive, almost pain-free, and really easy to hide. For anyone who is new to the idea of getting inked, committing to large tattoos may take a while, but these miniature works of art are a fantastic alternative.

A minimalist tattoo is usually a small, dainty tattoo made up of black delicate lines with minimal color and thickness. The idea is to simplify the design and highlight the basic element. When it comes to small tattoo ideas there are a million different ones to pick from. You can pick something as personal as your date of birth, get matching minimal tattoos with your partner or go for a tiny little heart, delicate lines, and even geometric shapes. Another great thing about a minimal tattoo is it is super easy to pick a spot. You can simply go for a tiny tattoo on your wrist, back, elbow, ear lobe, behind the ear, or even your feet.

A tiny tattoo is as good as a minimal accessory. Before you get yourself a mini but mighty tattoo, here is all the inspiration you need.

1. A tiny heart tattoo

Tiny tattoos can have huge meanings and an immediate huge influence on your style. This little heart looks like it’s drawn with a pencil. This delicate heart is definitely a small tattoo idea that you can never go wrong with. A unique quality about this tattoo idea is it will look just perfect no matter the spot.

2. A delicate armband

If you love basic fine-lined tattoos, you are not getting over this classic tattoo idea. It’s minimal, it’s simple, and it’s just perfect for your arm.

3. This little music note

If you want your tiny tattoo to express your love for music you can definitely go for this little musical note. This poetic tattoo is perfect to represent how you enjoy music. Plus, it can look perfect in any spot.

4. A butterfly tattoo

If music and hearts aren’t really your thing, you can go for a small butterfly tattoo. This detailed but dainty tattoo is beyond beautiful and gives a girl next door vibe.

5. This tiny birds tattoo

This tattoo represents freedom and serves as the perfect reminder to free you from all your worries. This mini tattoo has a mighty meaning. But, that’s not all, it looks incredibly stunning. You can definitely go for this tattoo if you want to express a lot without taking up too much space.

6. A basic text tattoo

Yes, people usually go for cursive tattoos but this script screams perfection. You can pick any word that’s close to your heart and get this crisp and clean text tattoo ASAP. Go on, screenshot this picture, pick your word, and book an appointment to get the tattoo of your dreams. You can go for words like hope, grateful, thankful, lucky, blessed, breathe, or even names of your parents or partners.

7. This dog paw tattoo

If you wish to give your pet dog a tiny tribute, you can definitely go for this dog paw tattoo. It’s just the sweetest way to keep a little part of them with you for life. You can also go for a cat paw, a dog ear, or even a dog silhouette.

8. This small wave tattoo

This small wave tattoo on the side of your foot is never getting old its like always riding a wave of life. You can even go for white ink if you wish to experiment. It is a great way to express your love for the sea or to simply express that you love to travel. The wave tattoo also represents how life goes on and serves as a reminder of joy even in the deepest of troubles.

9. This back tattoo

One of the best spots for minimalist tattoos is the upper back area. This artistic tattoo looks like someone drew a beautiful sketch on your skin. It is a beautiful tattoo idea for anyone who wants to go with a minimalistic approach. Although the back is the perfect spot for this tattoo, it can be inked anywhere. Go for it if you love these dainty detailed lines that make up a small and delicate design.

10. This tiny plane tattoo

If you are obsessed with traveling this has to be your fix for a constant wanderlust. However, if you wish to travel a lot but for some reason, you just cannot use this tattoo as a manifestation. This small airplane tattoo can be inked on your inner arm, upper arm, or even your leg. Tiny enough to fit your wrist, this tiny tattoo is the perfect reminder to go and live your life around the world.

11. This artsy minimal tattoo

You have got to be floored by how amazingly detailed this small tattoo is. It’s romantic, it’s artsy, it’s like someone wrote poetry in your hand. This tattoo is the perfect not-so-subtle way to express that you are indeed a romantic.

12. This cursive script tattoo

If you have a quote or a word that speaks to you, you just cannot go wrong with a cursive text tattoo. You can even pick just a letter instead of a whole word. Again, the best part about this tattoo is it can literally be placed anywhere. Honestly, the sky's the limit when it comes to cursive letter script tattoos. They are pretty and personal without being over the top.

13. This tiny zodiac sign tattoo

A zodiac symbol tattoo is another classic tiny tattoo choice because it’s personal and speaks a lot about you. It’s a great choice for someone who wants to pick a subtle symbol that describes them but they just cannot settle on one. Pick your zodiac sign symbol if you want to make a discreet yet powerful tattoo choice. They will not make a bold and loud statement but are just as meaningful.

14. These tiny geometric tattoos

Despite the size, fingers are an excellent spot for tattoos. If you are deciding which tattoo to get and just cannot settle on one, you need to with a geometric shape. Geometric shapes are simple yet interesting. They are a dream come true for any minimalist out there. Also, a geometric tattoo is a spectacular way to express your love for symmetry and mystery.

15. Roman numerals

While a small tattoo doesn’t necessarily have to mean something, you can always go for your lucky number. To make it not-so-basic, you can go for roman numerals. Numbers are just the perfect minimalist tattoos.

16. The helping hand tattoo

If you want to honor the romantic in you, you must get this minimalist tattoo is the perfect way to do it. This powerful tattoo is definitely a conversation starter. Both men and women can go for it. Go for this delicate helping hand tattoo for a tiny tattoo that really stands out.

17. Matching couple tattoo

If you are looking for a matching small tattoo idea for you and your partner, you must definitely consider this tiny heart. It's not too extra, so they can’t say no. These finger tattoos are subtle, easy to conceal, and let’s face it the cutest way to stay connected.

18. This minimalist small sun tattoo

This is one of those tattoo ideas that calms you down. Although it is a representation of the sun, there is something about it, you just cannot look at it and not smile. The unique dotted rays are all you need to warm your heart. By the way, it is so simple and small, you can place it anywhere. This is it if you’re looking for a powerful but low-key design.

19. This 11:11 tattoo idea

If spotting 11:11 gets you excited, you need this tattoo. You just cannot go with an 11:11 tattoo that signifies all your wishes are coming true. It’s spiritual, it’s meaningful, and let’s face it, it’s so aesthetic. This tiny tattoo is perfect for anyone who believes in the power of 11:11. Also, it’s so dainty and discreet, that you could pick literally any spot.

20. This tiny leafy tattoo idea

While floral and leaf patterns are probably the common small tattoo idea, you just cannot go wrong with classics. Regardless of the spot, this little pattern as a tattoo has to look cool.

You could go for more delicate lines or you can add colors if you like, there are no rules.

21. This small jellyfish tattoo

Although this tattoo idea is not tiny enough to fit on your fingers it’s still a pretty small tattoo that is not hard to look at. A jellyfish tattoo usually represents the strength, protection, and security of one's family and friends. That’s because although a jellyfish appears to be calm and serene, its tentacles have the power to attack through lethal stings. That’s what makes it one of the most dangerous creatures but when threatened.

22. These matching diamond tattoos

If you have always wanted matching tattoos with your best friend or your sister, you can definitely go with this diamond tattoo. This tattoo is a reminder that you have found yourself a gem of a person and it’s definitely a fun way to stay connected to them wherever you are. Also, diamonds are timeless and will look perfect as a matching tattoo set.

How to be ready for my tattoo session?

Whether it’s your first tattoo or your fiftieth, you have got to be thrilled the night prior to your tattoo session. So, if you’re looking for a few tips to calm your nerves, we have them right here. Read on for a complete guide on how to be ready for your next tattoo -

What to do before getting a tattoo?

As they say, precaution is better than cure, here is a list of things you must do before getting your tattoo, to smoothen the whole process and make you and your tattoo artist a lot more comfortable.

Go well-rested : It’s wise to visit your tattoo artist after you have had a good night’s sleep. If you’re exhausted you won’t be alert or in tune with yourself.

Hydration is key : Before you get your tattoo, make sure you are hydrated. Hydration is not only healthy for your body but works wonders for the skin. Tattoos are a lot smoother on well-hydrated skin takes than on dry skin. You might even carry a water bottle for the session.

Shave : It is usually advised to shave at least two to three times per week before getting the tattoo. This works to prep the skin and makes it a lot smoother.

Exfoliate : Another thing that you must do is exfoliate your skin. It works to help your pores and deliver healthy skin. Try to avoid harsh or alcohol-based products.

Moisturize : Moisturisation is another incredibly important step people skip. A well-moisturized skin is just healthier regardless of whether you’re getting a tattoo or not.

Shower : While the goal is to keep your skin as clean as possible, it is not wise to skip your shower on the day you’re getting a tattoo. Try not to visit your tattoo artist after a gym or dance class.

Eat well : If you’re planning on spending a fair share of time on that chair, you must come well fed. Try to have something healthy.

Dress comfortably: Avoid skinny or uncomfortable clothes before getting a tattoo. If you’re getting a tattoo on your arm, wear a sleeveless top, if legs, wear shorts. The idea is to be as comfortable as you can, and the area is easy to access.

What not to do before getting a tattoo?

Do not show up drunk : It is important to note that tattoos are permanent and drunken tattoos are not always a cool story. Also, you must avoid having aspirin and any medication that thins your blood before getting a tattoo.

Don’t visit with damaged skin : Tattoos should be avoided if you have any cuts, bruises, burns, or you have got fresh tans. Making these mistakes may lead to infections or simply slow the healing process. healing because your skin is going through trauma. The damage caused will lead to complications as your body tries to take in the ink during the healing process.

Intensive workout : Do not get a tattoo after you have drained your muscles. Any strains on your muscles will make getting a tattoo more painful than it already is.

Do not touch your tattoo or the needle: It is important to note touching anything on the workstation even your tattoo may not work in your favor. Avoid that.

What to do after getting a tattoo?