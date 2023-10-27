Face Yoga for Double Chin: 10 Facial Exercises to Add to Your Routine

Being skincare enthusiasts and beauty trend consumers we have keenly learned about face-toning practices like gua sha and jade rollers. While these aid in achieving a wrinkle-free and snatched countenance, we are sure you must have looked into getting rid of the jowl fat too. We have covered you with 10 simple exercises in accord with face yoga for double chin. Usually, the fat deposited under the chin due to reasons ranging from genetics to obesity leads to a double chin. The saggy skin underneath the face affects one’s appearance and most of the time, they want to achieve a toned, chiseled jaw. Below, we discuss the causes of double chin and how certain face yoga workouts can help you eliminate it.

What Is a Double Chin And Why Does It Occur?

The saggy and flabby skin under the chin (also referred to as submental fat) is commonly known as a double chin. The extra layer of fat underneath the chin with a pull at the jowl area makes it appear like a wrinkle.

Although generally caused by obesity and weight gain, a double chin can also occur with aging factors that lead to saggy and loose skin. Genetical attributes and poor posture can also lead to the development of submental fat. Even slimmer people can have a double chin due to their facial structure.

A double chin is bothersome to many people. According to a survey from 2017, based on subjects from the United States, it was concluded that 73% of 7,322 respondents were bothered by the excessive body fat below their chin and struggled with lower self-esteem ( 1 ). The study also revealed that people were ready to partake in the measures required for a more attractive jaw and a contoured chin.

Facial yoga is one of the most popular, easy-to-do at-home, and inexpensive methods of getting rid of the submental fat.

Does Face Yoga Work for Double Chin?

Some of the causes for double chin like aging, and naturally sagging skin are beyond one’s regulation, however, with facial yoga and massaging exercises, it is possible to enhance your jaw and chin.

According to a study, there was some difference noted after a 7-week trial amongst subjects, however, it was not enough to conclude whether only facial yoga can have a significant effect. In conclusion, more research is needed to establish with certainty that facial exercises can get rid of double chin ( 2 ).

Therefore it is imperative to note that facial yoga alone probably won’t deliver optimum results, and it must be clubbed with a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.

Another study, conducted on middle-aged women, had more positive things to say about the effect of facial exercises on facial aging. The results suggest that following a 20-week regular practice of facial exercises may help reduce upper and lower cheek fullness, amongst other signs of aging ( 3 ). As the mechanism is thought to be the strengthening of facial muscles, we may draw the conclusion that a similar positive effect is possible on the appearance of a double chin.

Advertisement

Further research suggests that facial exercises can certainly help rejuvenate the face and make it appear firmer and more youthful, with reduced appearance of wrinkles and fine lines ( 4 ).

Here are some expert-approved yoga exercises that you can incorporate into your daily routine. These reps will not only aid in toning the jowl area and lymphatic drainage but also strengthen the neck muscles, increase blood circulation, and boost collagen production in the face.

10 Effective Face Yoga Exercises

1. Jaw Stretch

Tilt your head backward and look up towards the ceiling. Next, give your jaw muscles a stretch by opening and closing your mouth. This will keep your facial muscles taut and give a burn. You should do 30 reps of this exercise.

2. Side Stretch and Pout

Look at either of your sides, slightly tilt the head backward, and do a pout. Your mouth should be partially open, to enable flying kisses and breathing out the air. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds on each side.

3. Neck Stretch and Kiss

This exercise is for both double chin and facelift. Begin by making a pout, stretch your lips to the maximum capability, and begin an up-and-down neck movement. When you lift your face upwards, make a pout and rest the lips while facing at the front. These movements must be done in a rhythmic conjunction.

4. Cheeks Pulls With a Smile

Probably the easiest from the list, this exercise only requires you to smile. While keeping your lips clasped, smile and rest the mouth in continuous movements. Repeat this exercise 30 times.

5. Tongue Twisting

Tilt your head slightly backward by lifting and stretching your chin muscles and keeping looking forward. Make an ‘O’ with your lips and begin pushing your cheeks, side-to-side from inside the mouth with your tongue. Make continuous alternate movements for 30 seconds.

6. Neck Rotations

This exercise is commonly performed as a warmup for pre or post-workout to give your neck a good stretch. All you need to do is rotate your neck in full circles, keeping the shoulders relaxed. Maintain a medium pace without going too fast or slow, and feel the muscle movements. 30 reps of this exercise is enough for each session.

Advertisement

7. Tongue Stretch

A lot of yoga exercises require stretching the muscles by tilting the head back. This increases the blood flow and activates muscles from the shoulders to the chin. Look towards the ceiling and pull your tongue out. Maintain this position for 30 seconds.

8. Shoulder Touch

Another exercise with neck rotations, this requires you to simply tilt your head towards the shoulder and allow your ears to tap them. Each time you swing your head, shrug the shoulder a bit to enhance the overall movement. Repeat the exercise 30 times.

9. Cheeks Balloon

Similar to a mouthwash process, puff your cheeks alternately by filling them with air. Make 30 reps of this exercise with 15 on each side.

10. Chin Pull

This exercise involves a lower jaw stretch. Keep your slightly open and let the lower jaw surpass the upper jaw, by sticking it out. Make these repetitive movements 30 times and you will feel a taut stretch underneath the chin.

Conclusion

With face yoga for double chin, the results may vary for each individual. It’s necessary to keep in mind that facial exercises and Yoga asanas are still a nascent genre and have limited studies to support the results. However, the experts and Yoga professionals show a green flag for facial workouts in not only reducing double chin but also affecting the signs of aging and giving the face an uplifted appearance. Like any other fat loss regimen, the support of diet, hydration, and lifestyle is crucial. Being consistent will aid in achieving your goals in the best way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Guide on How to Do Cow Face Pose And Its Benefits