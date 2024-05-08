Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao pens sweet note to wish Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on her birthday

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan was showered with love online on her birthday on May 8, 2024. Among them who wished her well on her big day was her stepmother and Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao.

The filmmaker also dropped an adorable picture with the birthday girl from one of her pre-wedding events.

Kiran Rao showers love on Ira Khan on her birthday

As Ira Khan turned a year older, her stepmother and ex-wife of father Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao took to social media to make her feel special on her day. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Laapataa Ladies director posted an unseen image of both of them together from Ira’s mehendi celebration that happened earlier this year.

In the sweet image, the bride looked like a breath of fresh air in her lace gown which she paired with some Indian jewelry and shiny eyewear. As for Rao, she donned a silver top and skirt and layered it up with a blush pink coat. Sharing the image, Kiran wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Ira.”

Take a look:

Fatima Sana Shaikh and others wish Ira Khan on her birthday

Sam Bahadur actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also wished her buddy Ira on her momentous day. The actress shared an unseen image from Ira’s engagement bash and wrote in the captions, “@khan.ira Happy birthday you beautiful girl.”

Actress Mithila Palkar, whom we saw having a blast at Ira and Nupur’s wedding earlier this year, also wished her bestie with a warm image from her pre-wedding bash. In her note, she penned, “Happy birthday to my cute cutlet! Here’s to always being in your corner. Squishy hugs and sloppy kisses to you.”

Zayn Khan and Nupur Shikare weren’t behind in wishing the celebrity. Doing his husband duties perfectly, Nupur dropped a happy image with his wife from their wedding party hosted in Mumbai, Showering love on his life partner, he penned, “Happy Birthday My Love. I love you so much.”

Post Dhobi Ghat, Kiran Rao returned to filmmaking with the comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies. After its OTT debut, the movie received massive love from audiences and critics alike. It’s also co-produced by Aamir Khan.

