One Piece Elbaf Arc: Does The New Story Arc Have a Release Window? Find Out

The Final Saga in One Piece manga continues to play out the Egghead Island Arc in the story. While the start of the arc was a fresh take on the story, the current chapters seem to be veering toward a new arc altogether. It was in a recent teaser of the manga that fans were hinted at the Elbaf arc's beginning. It now seems that the arc might be coming to the manga's pages very soon. Here is all you need to know about the latest teaser.

One Piece Elbaf Arc: What is the teaser about?

The news comes from the official calendar of Shonen Jump's website. Here, the eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the November slate mentioned One Piece character figures about Elbaf. However, the decision to add Elbaf's action figures only points to the fact that he will be making an entry into the story and playing a part in the coming arcs.

Moreover, it is notable that One Piece only has a number of arcs to cover in the Final Saga. Elbaf happens to be one of the most-awaited settings to get its own storyline. It was since the time of the Arabasta Saga that the mention of this place has taken place in the tale. Thus, the anticipation of this storyline is high for the coming months.

Has the Egghead Arc ended in One Piece?

The Egghead Island Arc of One Piece started in 2022 and has made it to 2024 both in the anime and manga. While it plays brilliantly as a follow-up to the Wano Country arc, the story around Dr. Vegapunk and the titular angle is veering to a close now.

The simple answer to the question right now is that the Egghead Island arc is yet to come to a close. However, the storyline might have only a few more chapters to go. The plot is currently playing out the climactic clashes, battles, and conflict.

Unless Eiichiro Oda decides to jot down another obstacle, defeating the Five Elders seems to be the last of the conflicts in this arc. So far, One Piece manga has put out 1113 chapters. All chapters are available to read on Viz Media.

What is Elbaf?

Elbaf is an island and kingdom in the New World. It is said that Elbaf is home to giants in the world of One Piece. Not only this, but is also considered one of the strongest nations to ever come into existence. Domination and strength are the traits for which this character is known.

Thus, it will be interesting to see what the storyline from this island looks like when it comes to the manga pages. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

