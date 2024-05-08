Still Working 9 To 5: Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin To Be Honored At Premiere Of Documentary

Still Working 9 to 5 is all set to premiere on May 29. Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin will walk the red carpet together and will be honored at the event. The documentary will follow the comedy genre of cinema while showcasing the difficulties faced by women in the workplace. Parton, Fonda, and Tomlin are also expected to be part of the documentary film.

The premiere will be held at Lily Tomlin’s Cultural Art Center in Los Angeles. The documentary was also premiered at the SXSW Festival in Austin earlier.

What did the cast members of Still 9 to 5 say about the rebound version of the classic film?

As for the versions of the timeless film, 9 to 5, the movie has recurred in multiple variations, and the Broadway Musical was one of them. Allison Janney signed up to play the character of Victoria Newstand in the musical. Meanwhile, for the TV adaptation, Rita Moreno took on the lead role, originally played by Tomlin.

Speaking of the concept chosen for the film, the Grace and Frankie actress said, "We're still having this same conversation about equal pay. There've been incremental improvements, but it's hard for a whole stratum of society to give up its power and its expectations."

Parton, too, voiced her opinion by claiming, “Who knew that 44 years later I'd still be working 9 to 5? I believed then, and I believe now, that every person deserves to be paid fairly for their work, no matter who they are. I think this documentary (Still Working 9 to 5) shows that the struggle continues and that we all need to do our part to help make things better for everybody.”

Production of Still working 9 to 5

The documentary film based on 9 to 5 is directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, who have also come on board to be the producers of the movie. For the executive producers, Larry Lane, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Shane McAnally, Regina K. Scully, and Steve Summers have signed up. The movie has been rated 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and honored with three awards at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema.

The makers released a statement regarding the social impact of the movie. It read, “This entertaining but groundbreaking film not only serves as a catalyst for dialogue on women in the workplace but also underscores the urgency of ratifying the ERA to ensure equality for all.”

The premiere at the cultural center will be followed by a reception, and a fundraiser organized by the ERA Coalition Group.

