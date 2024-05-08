Priyanka Chopra surprises co-star Idris Elba with gift after wrapping up Heads of State shoot; PIC

Priyanka Chopra is preparing for the release of her upcoming movie, Heads of State. In this action comedy, she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Recently, as shooting for the film wrapped up, the actress pleasantly surprised Idris Elba with a gift.

Priyanka Chopra delights Idris Elba with a surprise gift

Recently, Idris Elba took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of a gift presented to him by Priyanka Chopra. He tagged Priyanka’s account with thank you emojis.

The image displays a present wrapped in ivory and gold paper, accompanied by an envelope addressed to him. Notably, the envelope bears the actress's handwritten note for Idris, leaving fans curious about its contents.

Take a look:

Earlier, the Dostana actress took to Instagram to share a wrap-up reel post for Heads of State. The video was a compilation of her experience on the sets and some special moments with her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

One shot featured the crew members of the film adoring Malti. Another image captured the little girl as she sat on Priyanka’s lap while the actress got her hair done. Priyanka was seen playfully stick-fighting with Malti and doing squats while carrying her daughter in her arms. The post also included some pictures of the Love Again star taken against a picturesque view.

In the caption, she penned, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo.. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

After Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra is now looking forward to shooting for The Bluff. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in her lineup.

