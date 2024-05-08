Antonio Brown Furious Over Not Getting Invited to the Roast of Tom Brady

Many celebrities were a part of the panel that roasted Tom Brady on Sunday on The Roast of Tom Brady. The 3-hour-long event was streamed live on Netflix. Brady’s former teammates Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman along with former coaches Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe grabbed the QB by his neck. Comedian Nikki Glaser and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance for the show hosted by Kevin Hart.

However, among the celebrities who didn’t receive an invitation was Antonio Brown, Brady’s teammate at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brown was angry over not getting to roast his former teammate.

Brown’s Reaction to His Exclusion

After the announcement of the roast show’s lineup, Brown expressed his annoyance on social media. He took it to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a poster of the Netflix Special with the caption “No AB is a crime against humanity”.

Brown felt left out as he was hoping to get a chance to roast the 7-time Super Bowl winner. Since Brady's ex-teammates were sent an invitation, Brown might have expected it too as he helped the NFL GOAT win his final Super Bowl. On a funnier note, Eli Manning has reasoned his absence by saying that he did not want to roast Brady for the third time.

Brady’s Relationship with Antonio Brown

Although Brady and Brown were teammates at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they never really got along well. Brown criticized Tom Brady last year in addition to being in multiple on-field and off-field controversies.

One of the more recent reasons might have been Brown’s exchange with WNBA’s Caitlin Clark. The discussions are on as fans continue to speculate what will follow. The criticism king, Antonio Brown, never disappoints to deliver and he has done it in style this time as well.

