Gisele Bundchen Jibes at Tom Brady’s Roast Get Criticized by Former Donald Trump Staffer: ‘A Lot of Jokes’

The Netflix roast of Tom Brady garnered mixed reactions from viewers and commentators. The audience found it immensely fun and rolled out of laughter but some found it offensive. For example, the former communication officer of Donald Trump, Alyssa Farah Griffin, criticized it as mean-spirited.

After Griffin, The View’s co-host, Ana Navarro, also expressed the offensiveness of the roast on social media, particularly regarding jokes about Brady's divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Griffin said, “I don’t know that Tom Brady would’ve known there were Gisele jokes because I think they were made at his expense. But I see the point that she was the butt of a lot of jokes.”

Controversy Over Gisele Bundchen's Roast

Griffin's comments on The View echoed Navarro's sentiment. She expressed disapproval of making light of personal matters, especially those involving ex-partners and parents of children.

Navarro even suggested Brady should share half of the event profits with Bundchen as a form of restitution. According to People, Bundchen is ”deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

Further criticism came from Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post, who described the roast as a "Super Bowl of Cruelty." She even added, There should have been plenty of ways to properly roast Brady... Instead, the audience was offered an endless litany of sex organ jokes."

More Jokes about Tom Brady?

Jenkins argued that the producers missed opportunities to focus on more positive aspects of Brady's life, such as his successful investments in the cryptocurrency company FTX. Instead, she highlighted instances where comedians made crude jokes.

Which included Julian Edelman's allusion to deflategate and comedian Nikki Glase's fat-shaming of Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. She said, “It’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend.” With that, she also added, “To be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant. He just thought she was getting fat, and Tom hates fat.”

The varying reactions reflect different perspectives on comedy and the boundaries of humor, especially when it comes to personal and sensitive topics. While some may find certain jokes acceptable, others may perceive them as crossing the line.

Ultimately, opinions on the Brady Roast rely on the audience and how they took it. So let us know in the comments what you think about the whole situation.

