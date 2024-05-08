Former NFL Star Wants New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Get Roasted Like Tom Brady

Netflix Special, The Roast of Tom Brady, has been grabbing the headlines since Sunday Night. The joke fest featured the NFL GOAT Tom Brady and many of his former teammates, coaches, and close friends. Social media is buzzing about the aggressive and humorous takes fans witnessed on the show.

Speculations on future roast candidates have already begun. NFL stars like the Kelce brothers, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes are some of the names being tossed around. But a former NFL offensive tackle wants the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers to take the shots next.

The Roast of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers’ former teammate David Bakhtiari challenged him to feature on a similar show as The Roast of Tom Brady. Bakhtiari posted a photo collage from the Kentucky Derby that he attended with Rodgers, on his Instagram handle.

Bakhtiari tagged Rodgers in his Instagram post and asked him to do a roast live on TV one day. He called out his former teammate and asked him to fulfill the task if he was not a weakling. Bakhtiari had a fun outing at the Derby with his friends.

Why Rodgers’ Roast Will be a Hit?

Aaron Rodgers has given more than enough controversial statements throughout his NFL career. He is a right winger and people have used that against him a lot of times. When the world was struggling with Coronavirus, Rodgers questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

The former NFL MVP took the spotlight with his comments on the 2001 terrorist attack. He also claimed that AIDS was spread by the US government. It would be interesting to see if Rodgers ever agrees to the roast considering the kind of stuff he has provided the panel with.

If Netflix makes an offer, will Rodgers accept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

