Did Draymond Green REALLY Have LeBron James Tattoo On His Hand? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Pic
Draymond Green has done crazy things in his life as a NBA player but did he get a LeBron James tattoo on his hand? Let's find out.
Draymond Green is enjoying his time away from the court after the early season ending for the Golden State Warriors. The veteran defender is super active on his YouTube channel and Instagram and keeps his followers updated with what he is up to. However, a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral in which Green had a LeBron James tattoo on his hand.
Green has been through a lot this campaign and none of them to be proud of. The 4-time NBA Champion was suspended for multiple games because of his fight on the court with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns. He was also warned by coach Steve Kerr about his discipline or his NBA career would be over.
Did Draymond Green Get a LeBron James Tattoo?
Draymond Green is not new to doing crazy things, but this would have been the craziest thing he ever did. However, he didn’t get a LeBron James tattoo. The news was posted on X by @thenbacentel with a picture of Green and the tattoo on the hand was clearly photoshopped.
For those who enjoy a good laugh, @thenbacentel is a parody page that posts fake news or satirical posts about players to get interactions.
Why Did People Take the Tattoo News Seriously?
As the post started to get viral, fans took the news seriously because of Green’s history with his tattoos. The Golden State Warriors have two tattoos. One of the tattoos is ‘EAZY’ in a similar font as his childhood friend Jonas Gray, a former NFL player.
