Did Draymond Green REALLY Have LeBron James Tattoo On His Hand? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Pic

Draymond Green is enjoying his time away from the court after the early season ending for the Golden State Warriors. The veteran defender is super active on his YouTube channel and Instagram and keeps his followers updated with what he is up to. However, a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral in which Green had a LeBron James tattoo on his hand.

Green has been through a lot this campaign and none of them to be proud of. The 4-time NBA Champion was suspended for multiple games because of his fight on the court with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns. He was also warned by coach Steve Kerr about his discipline or his NBA career would be over.

Did Draymond Green Get a LeBron James Tattoo?

Draymond Green is not new to doing crazy things, but this would have been the craziest thing he ever did. However, he didn’t get a LeBron James tattoo. The news was posted on X by @thenbacentel with a picture of Green and the tattoo on the hand was clearly photoshopped. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

For those who enjoy a good laugh, @thenbacentel is a parody page that posts fake news or satirical posts about players to get interactions.

Why Did People Take the Tattoo News Seriously?

As the post started to get viral, fans took the news seriously because of Green’s history with his tattoos. The Golden State Warriors have two tattoos. One of the tattoos is ‘EAZY’ in a similar font as his childhood friend Jonas Gray, a former NFL player.

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim