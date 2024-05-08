‘That Would Be the Way to Wrap It Up’: Joe Rogan Suggests Easy Resolution to Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud

Hip-hop's battleground has Drake and Kendrick Lamar trading lyrical jabs again. Remember when feuds just fizzled out? Joe Rogan does. On his podcast, he tossed out a peace offering idea amidst the fiery tracks. What if these two giants just made music together instead?

Would a collaborative album be the key to burying the hatchet? Rogan thinks it might just wrap things up nicely. But can such deep rifts be mended in the studio? What’s the endgame here—eternal conflict or a blockbuster duo?

Who is going to tap out first?

While discussing the latest in entertainment and culture, Joe Rogan turned his attention to the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "This whole rap world, the rap beef I'm glad I'm ignorant to it. I'm on the outside," Rogan confessed on his podcast with guest Deric Poston. Despite his self-professed distance from the rap scene, the topic was too big to ignore. Rogan, known for his blunt observations, couldn't help but delve into the drama.

"People keep bringing it up. No, you're dragging me into this nonsense," he joked. Then, cutting through the noise with his trademark straightforwardness, Rogan posed a rhetorical question, "So what, does someone have to tap out here? Is this to the death?" This light-hearted inquiry pointed to the often endless nature of rap beef, where each artist continually escalates the conflict with more tracks.

However, it was Rogan’s next suggestion that sparked curiosity. "That would be the way to wrap it up, that’s what you do, break bread, hug it out, go ‘well you got me with that one’; ‘you got me with that one, let's put it out as an album,'" he proposed.

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar saga

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar isn't new to the hip-hop community. It's a rivalry that has been brewing for years, marked by lyrical digs and sharp retorts. The tension reignited in March with Kendrick's feature on Like That, where he boldly distanced himself from being part of a "Big Three" with Drake and J. Cole. Kendrick's lyrics set the stage for a renewed lyrical clash, drawing lines in the sand between the artists.

Drake responded with "Push Ups," a track that not only challenged Kendrick's position but also tossed barbs at other players in the industry, widening the scope of the feud. Kendrick didn't hold back either, releasing "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA," tracks that dissected everything from Drake's personal life to his artistic integrity. The exchanges have been intense, with each artist pushing the other to sharper creative edges, showcasing their prowess while also airing grievances that go beyond music.

So, what do you think? Can a collaborative album be the perfect solution to end this high-profile feud, or are some battles better left unresolved?

