When Kobe Bryant Revealed Reason Behind His Ignorance of Becoming All-Time Leader in Missed Shots

Although it is difficult to acknowledge, Kobe Bryant was by no means flawless, even though he is rightfully regarded as one of the best shooting guards in league history. Despite being called everything from a ball hog to a terrible teammate, Kobe was able to rise above it all. He does, however, own one of the worst records ever—the most missed shots ever. Fortunately for him and his supporters, Bryant had no interest in claiming ownership of the embarrassing piece of league history.

What Did Kobe Say?

Kobe was brutally honest about the significance of breaking the all-time record for missed field goals in the NBA when asked about his thoughts.

Kobe said, "Nah, I don't follow that stuff, man. Well, I'm a shooting guard that's played for 19 years. Like I said, shooting guard, 19th year. I don't care about it, to be honest with you. It is what it is. I remember when I was a kid, and I watched Michael Jordan shoot 49 times in an NBA Finals game. Can you imagine if I did that and lost? Puts things in perspective."

Jordan and Kobe Had Elite Mentality

Players like Michael Jordan and Kobe took the quote, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take," to heart. Due to their desire to be the star player and their persistent lack of faith in their teammates, the two were particularly unrepentant about shooting the ball during their careers.

Different Era for Kobe and Jordan

It's evident from Kobe's remarks that players like Jordan and even Bryant played in a less scrutinized time by making a lot of shots regardless of the situation or the repercussions.

As Kobe points out, Jordan's nearly 50-point Finals shot is largely forgotten in NBA history, but if it happened now, in the age of social media, it would face harsh criticism. In a similar vein, nobody remembers that Bryant shot the ball 50 times to get to where he ended up scoring 60 points in his final game, even though it was his last one.

