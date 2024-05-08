So Dreamy And Light': Linda Evangelista Prioritized Comfort In Khaite Outfit At Her First Met Gala Appearance In Nearly A Decade

Linda Evangelista posed for the photographers at the Met Gala 2024 as she attended the biggest fashion event after 10 years. The Canadian model stepped out, draping a white silk gazar from Khaite. Evangelista paired her set with gloves and accessories that made her look chic and stylish. However, the 58-year-old's outfit missed the connection with this year’s Gala theme, The Garden of Time. But, according to the fashionista, she chose comfort over glam.

What did Linda Evangelista say about her Met Gala outfit?

For Linda, fashion is more about comfort than glamour. The Canadian native revealed that she opted for the dress because it was flowy and comfortable to wear. In conversation with Vogue, Evangelista revealed, “It’s so dreamy and light—it’s light like a cloud. I feel so comfortable in it, and I’m really, really, really happy.”

Though Sex and City fame chose to go with a light dress, her chandelier earring stole the show. The accessories were made of green stones and 18-carat gold. Linda shared, "When I saw them, I almost died." For her hair, the runway star threw up a wavy bob style, which complemented the overall look for the evening.

The fashion model appeared at the Met Gala in 2015, before the latest one, and then disappeared from public view for several years. In 2022, Evangelista opened up to British Vogue about undergoing fat reduction surgery, which had left her “permenantly deformed.”

Linda Evangelista sued CoolSculpting company

After the Canadian model’s fat reduction surgery went down south, Linda sued the CoolSculpting company for $50 million in 2021. The parties settled the case outside of court in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. While speaking to British Vogue, Evangelista realized that she had to look at her real self with the help of make-up, tape, and elastic.

Linda said, “That’s not my jaw and neck in real life, and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere.” The runway model further revealed, “If I had known, side effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself. I wouldn’t have taken that risk.”

Linda Evangelista has appeared at the Met Gala ceremonies 11 times in previously.

