EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha answers if she’d like to be called a star or an actor

Sonakshi Sinha has been in the film industry for over a decade now. The actress made her acting debut with 2010’s Dabangg opposite Salman Khan and went on to star in several superhits over the years. Sinha is at one such curve in her life where she is one of the mainstream, successful, and leading actresses in the country. But what would she like herself to be called?

An actor or a star - Which call would Sonakshi Sinha answer?

The Lootera actress sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where she was asked this question. In her response, Sonakshi told us, “I love being called Sona (chuckles). Even when I did start acting, for me from day 1 till now it’s always been about doing good work. Everything else attached to it - the fame… everything that comes in the periphery has not been of that much significance to me.”

Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continued, "I love being on a set and being in front of the camera, working with new people, learning from them, and then I want to come home and switch off from that. So whether you call me a star or an actor, I am okay with both, as long as I am doing good work."

The 36-year-old is currently enjoying the success of her recently released web show titled Heeramandi. Sonakshi played the characters of Rehana and Fareedan Jahan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and has been receiving massive praise for her performance.

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Set in the backdrop of India’s struggle for freedom, Heeramandi weaves the life of a few courtesans from Lahore exploring the themes of love, revenge, powerplay, and liberation. Other than Sonakshi, this 8-episodic Netflix series also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal playing the pivotal parts.

On Sonakshi Sinha’s work front

Up next in her kitty, the actress has Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda due to release soon. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, this horror comedy will also star Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal roles. Further, Sonakshi’s one of the films Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is still struggling to find a release date.

