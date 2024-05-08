WWE Creatives Express Concerns Over Jacob Fatu's Addition in The Bloodline: Report

At WrestleMania 40, WWE fans witnessed the end of Roman Reigns's iconic four-year WWE Universal championship era. Cody Rhodes was the one who defeated The Tribal Chief to crown himself the new flag bearer of the new generation in the WWE.

On the edition of SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, the special enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, announced that losing had its consequences and denied taking orders from The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Solos Sikoa even kicked out Jimmy Uso and a new member was added to The Bloodline, the MFT, Tama Tonga. At WWE Backlash 2024; another member, a real brother of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, joined the new Bloodline faction alongside Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

The debut of Tanga Loa was a complete shock as fans were expecting the entry of another Samoan wrestler, Jacob Fatu and become the third member of The New Bloodline.

A recent report by WrestleVotes suggests that WWE Creatives are a bit afraid about Jacob Fatu joining the Bloodline stable; they think Fatu can outshine Solo Sikoa, whom they are trying to build as the main boss.

The WrestleVotes tweet reads, "Interesting tidbit here: sources suggest that Solo Sikoa's recent aggressive streak is part of a strategy to establish him as 'the' main force within this new phase of the Bloodline, ahead of Jacob Fatu's debut. However, some trepidation remains within creative over fear that Fatu's presence could outshine Solo at this stage."

What could be the next move for New Bloodline?

The Bloodline 2.0, under the mentorship and leadership of tribal hier and now self-proclaimed tribal chief Solo Sikoa, looks as strong as ever with a new member joining the group at the WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event.

Tanga Loa, the biological brother of Tama Tonga, saved Tama Tonga from getting pinned at the hands of Kevin Ownes and attacked Randy Orton; Solo Sikoa took advantage of Loa's interference and snatched the win from the hands of Kevin Ownes and Randy Orton.

On this coming SmackDown, Solo Sikoa can address and introduce a new member of his Bloodline 2.0 to WWE Universe, and they can set their eyes on their following targets.

Latest reports indicate that Bloodline 2.0 will feud against the OG members of the Bloodline The USOS, Jimmy Uso can return and confront Solo, and then, Jey Uso can even reunite with his brother to take down Bloodline 2.0, setting a return for Roman Reigns in future.

