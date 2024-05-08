Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella: Prince charming Lee Jun Young finds himself getting closer to Pyo Ye Jin in new teaser and stills

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella starring Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin is set to hit the screen soon and the story is already one to keep an eye out for. As the premiere date nears, the drama has unveiled a fun teaser depicting the interesting relationship between the leads.

Adding fire to the excitement surrounding Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella, some new stills also let fans get a glimpse at the growing closeness between Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin in the drama.

Pyo Ye Jin wants to hold on tightly to Lee Jun Young and never let go in Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella teaser

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is an upcoming romantic comedy by TVING following the story of Shin Jae Rim (Pyo Ye Jin), an ambitious woman, and Moon Cha Min (Lee Jun Young), a chaebol heir who hates the idea of love.

TVING unveiled the first teaser of Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella ahead of its May release glimpsing the tempestuous relationship of Lee Jun Young’s Moon Cha Min and Pyo Ye Jin’s Shin Jae Rim.

The teaser begins with Shin Jae Rim's father giving her the advice to marry someone rich and live a better life. To which, Shin Jae Rim questions what kind of father asks her daughter to become a Cinde Fxxxing Rella. He replies no one can succeed alone anyway.

After resisting, Shin Jae Rim finally accepts her father's last wish and sets out to find her prince charming. She then crosses paths with Moon Cha Min who is not only handsome but insanely rich too, he is her dream prince to transform into Cinderella. She decides she will hold on to him tightly and never let go.

The teaser also lets fans peek into the humorous nature of their relationship filled with various moments where they unknowingly get close to each other. However, Shin Jae Rim’s ambition is not that easy as towards the end Moon Cha Min declares he will sue her and it sends her plan reeling.

Watch Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella’s teaser here:

Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin irresistibly inch closer in Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella stills

Amidst the rising excitement for the drama, Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella has unveiled some new stills featuring the leads Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin.

The first still takes a funny twist to a conventional fairy tale scene as Pyo Ye Jin’s Shin Jae Rim can be seen saving Lee Jun Young’s Moon Cha Min from falling. Talk about gender roles reversed.

The second picture shows Moon Cha Min and Shin Jae Rim walking with purpose, wearing work ensembles, oozing nothing but style.

Meanwhile, the last picture takes a romantic turn, Pyo Ye Jin can be seen leaning over Moon Cha Min with only inches between them. The romantic tension between the lead characters undeniably adds a sprinkle of love to the story and turns the heart up.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella poster

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is a fun take on the conventional Cinderella story. The storyline follows a Cinderella who climbs on a white horse to emerge victorious in life and find a life partner.

The new poster featuring Pyo Ye Jin who will portray Shin Jae Rim, shows her riding a white horse over what seems a fairy tale book’s cover. She is wearing a blue dress like Cinderella, although her dress is much simpler and she holds her glass heels in her hands and wears sneakers instead.

The poster further reads, ‘I am coming to find you my prince on a white horse!’ setting the upcoming drama's fun, exciting and romantic tone.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is set to premiere on TVING on May 31.

