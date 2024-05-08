Connection Teaser 2: Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do get involved in deadly drug case; Watch

Connection is a much-awaited thriller drama in which Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do will be taking on the lead roles. Anticipation runs high as the stellar cast, known for their acting chops, come together for this exciting project. The story follows the case of a murder which is suspected to be related to drugs and big money. Here is the second teaser.

Connection teaser 2 featuring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do is out

On May 8, SBS unveiled the second teaser of their upcoming drama Connection starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do. The teaser reveals the intensity of the murder case and how it has been concluded that it occurred due to a drug overdose. Detective Jang Jae Kyung is convinced that there is more than what meets the eye and is not simply just a narcotic case. He along with his high school friend Oh Yoon Jin, team up to solve the case as it hits closer to home; their school friend was the one who was found dead.

More about Connection

Connection is all set to premiere on May 24 on SBS. Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yool and Kim Kyung Nam take on the main roles in the drama.

It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

The project has been directed by Kim Moon Kyo who also worked on Trolley. Lee Hyun, who is also known for Diary of a Prosecutor has written the script.

Ji Sung is known for his roles in Doctor John and Kill Me, Heal Me. Jeon Mi Do is a musical actor who impressed in the hit drama Hospital Playlist.

