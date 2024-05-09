Romeo OTT release: Here’s when and where to watch the Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi starrer

Vijay Antony, who is known for his offbeat script selection is back to entertain the audience with his latest film Romeo. The film was released in theatres on April 11th and received mixed responses.

Vijay Antony’s Romeo OTT release details

After completing a solid 4-week theatrical run, Romeo is now all set to arrive on OTT. The film is all set to release simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video and Aha Tamil on May 10th.

The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share this announcement with his fans.

Apart from the original Tamil version, Romeo can also be expected to be released in Telugu, owing to Vijay Antony’s strong market amongst the Telugu audience.

More about Romeo

Romeo is a Tamil language film starring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles. The film also stars Sreeja Ravi, VTV Ganesh, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. Romeo has been written and directed by Vinayak Vaithiyanathan in his directorial debut and produced by Vijay Antony's daughter Meera Vijay Antony.

The film follows the story of an aspiring actress, played by Mirnalini who is forcefully married to her husband, played by Vijay Antony. How the husband wins over his wife despite many challenges forms the crux of Romeo. The film has both, its comical moments as well as the emotional moments.

Although Romeo was released with quite the expectations, the film posted mixed reviews upon its release. While many lauded Vijay Antony’s free-flowing performance, some felt that the emotional connection with the characters was missing.

Talking about the film’s technical department, the songs and background score for the film have been composed by debutants Barath Dhanasekar and Ravi Royster while the film’s cinematography and editing have been handled by Farook J.

Vijay Antony’s next

Vijay Antony will next be seen in the high-octane action film titled Hitler. The intriguing title and first-look poster have raised curiosity among film lovers about the film’s subject. Explaining the film’s title, writer-director Dhana revealed that more than Hitler representing a person, it refers to dictatorship.

Check out the film’s teaser:

