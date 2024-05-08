WWE Set to Announce Major Event in Saudi Arabia: WrestleMania or Royal Rumble?

WWE's product is at its peak, and the company is seeing a significant rise in television ratings, merchandise sales, social media numbers, a hike in sponsorships, the company signing major streaming deals, and many more.

Former WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon sold WWE last year to Endeavor. This company purchased UFC, and later, Endeavor announced they would launch a collaborative company and list WWE and UFC under the same umbrella.

Endeavor announced a collaborative company, a merged company by the name of TKO Group Holding, for UFC and WWE.

A recent report by ESPN suggests WWE is enhancing its deal with Saudi Arabia recently. UFC, the partner company of WWE, under the umbrella of TKO Grup, has signed a significant enhancement deal with Saudi Arabia, and the kingdom will host a major UFC event in Saudi at the end of this year, 2024, or the start of next year 2025.

ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger shared a tweet and informed Turki Alalshikh had told them that later this month, they will announce WWE's agreement enhancement and will announce a significant event in Saud.; Turki Alalshikh has stressed that they are after the WWE's significant events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

WWE’s All Major Pay Per Views for Year 2024

WWE is expanding its reach worldwide and hosting significant premium live events and house shows overseas outside of the United States of America. WWE hosted its first PLE outside the US, Elimination Chamber 2024, in Australia.

After WrestleMania 40, WWE hosted another major PLE WWE Backlash in France and will host the next pay-per-view outside the US; here are all the significant pay-per-views WWE has announced for this year.

May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring Saudi Arabia May 26: WWE NXT Battleground June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle July 6: WWE Money in the Bank August 3: Summer Slam 2024

