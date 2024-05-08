Rudy Gobert Gives Hilarious Response to Charles Barkley’s Question About His 1st Baby 'Romeo'

Rudy Gobert, the center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has had a busy week. Not only is his team leading the Denver Nuggets 2-0, but he also missed Game 2 due to attending his first child's birth. Gobert won Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in his NBA career. He and Charles Barkley laughed about the name of their unborn child during an Inside the NBA interview.

What Was the Conversation Between Barkley and Gobert?

Charles asked Gobert, “When you were picking out names and came up on Romeo, where did Charles come up on the list? Was I in the Top 5?”

This is what Gobert replied to Barkley, “I tried to pick people that I like. I like you. Charles is a French name too. You were on the list, but we wanted to name it on our own. So, unfortunately, you didn’t make the cut. But I still love you, Charles."

Rudy Gobert Joins Mutombo’s League

The league's top defense was led by Rudy Gobert, who was voted the 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. With a 56-26 record, he is among the main reasons Minnesota is among the best teams in the Western Conference. Rudy Gobert shot 66.1 percent from the field in 76 games during the regular season, averaging 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per contest.

The Frenchman finished ahead of players like Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. Rudy Gobert was the previous year's winner as well. In total, he has three awards in his nine years with the Utah Jazz (in 2018, 2019, and 2021). Gobert now has four Defensive Player of the Year trophies in league history, matching Hall of Famers Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo.

