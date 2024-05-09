George Clooney, now 63, is busier than ever. He's filming a new movie, Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach for Netflix. The emotional coming-of-age film is reportedly co-written by actress Emily Mortimer and also stars Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Riley Keough, and Billy Crudup. It was released in March.

Following his directing of the sports drama The Boys in the Boat last year, George will soon be seen in two more projects that are scheduled for release in 2024: Wolfs later this year, starring close friend and collaborator Brad Pitt, and the family comedy IF, directed by John Krasinski, in which he will voice the character Spaceman.

George and Amal's tenth anniversary and family life

George, 46, and Amal, a well-known human rights lawyer, will mark their tenth anniversary in September. They married in 2014 and frequently attend events together, such as premieres and award shows, exchanging jokes and lighthearted moments.

Their busy schedules do not prevent them from cherishing their bond, which many admire for its strength. George and Amal's ten-year marriage demonstrates their love and commitment, as well as a personal and professional partnership that thrives.

Amal joked to the audience at the DVF Awards in 2023, "I am here in Venice with my husband; he is a rising star," before telling a tale about the Italian city's significance to them as a couple, notably as the location of their marriage.

Ella and Alexander, who will turn 7 in June, were born to Amal and George almost three years after their marriage.

In a sit-down interview that aired in December 2023, George said to Michael Strahan of Good Morning America, "When you have twins, and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are. You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different."

Regarding George's most recent collaboration with Pitt, Wolfs, an Apple Studios thriller starring Amy Ryan, is about two fixers who are compelled to collaborate on a single job. Pitt and George previously featured together in three Ocean Pictures films from 2001 to 2007 in addition to Burn After Reading (2008) and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002).

Brad and George: Lifelong friends and collaborators

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Brad and George would always be friends. No matter how many years pass between their engagements, they still enjoy and respect one another. They are old friends, and they were excited to collaborate on this movie."

The insider continued, "Wolfs was a meaty project, and both took a real interest in it. They are excited about the film and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release."

The Boys in the Boat, George's most recent film, tells the authentic tale of the 1936 Summer Olympics rowing team trip from the University of Washington. Daniel James Brown's book, which is the same name, served as the basis for the movie. In a lighthearted interview earlier this year, George mentioned that he enjoys directing more than acting since it allows him to "boss around" the actors.

In an interview with Sky News, he clarified that going behind the camera is enjoyable. "Directing is a fun thing to do. It's very enjoyable to write a screenplay, come in in the morning, and have someone construct the set you created." He further went on to say in the same interview, "I've just done a film with Brad. He's an up-and-coming actor."

