Unveil the Incredible Benefits of Krill Oil for a Healthier Heart and Brain

For animals like whales, fish, seals, salmon, and penguins, krill is one of the tastiest things ever. It’s an exclusive food. The same goes for humans as the benefits of krill oil are multifaceted and plentiful. They inhabit the cold waters of the oceans, particularly in the Antarctic and North Pacific. Krill oil has recently gained popularity and is being used as an alternative to fish oil supplements. Similar to fish oil, even this is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, primarily eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are known for their numerous health benefits( 1 ). Ergo, you can take this in the form of a supplement if you aren’t meeting the required dietary and nutrition consumption.

What is Krill Oil?

Krill oil is extracted from krill, which is one of the most abundant species on Earth, with estimated biomass exceeding that of humans. In addition to that, they have a relatively short lifespan, with some species living for about 5-7 years. Plus, they also have a high reproduction rate, which helps maintain their population and ensures sustainable harvesting practices. Now, talking about its oil which is extracted by capturing the sea crustaceans and processing them immediately to preserve the oil's freshness and nutritional properties.

The oil can be extracted by using three different processes – pressing, centrifugation, or extraction with a solvent. Then, the extracted oil undergoes filtration and purification processes to remove impurities, contaminants, and any remaining solids. These processes help enhance the quality and stability of the final krill oil product.

This oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, phospholipids, astaxanthin (a potent antioxidant), vitamins, and minerals. Furthermore, the omega-3 fatty acids found in krill oil are known for their health benefits, including supporting heart health, brain function, and reducing inflammation in the body( 2 ). Additionally, the phospholipids in krill oil make it more easily absorbed by the body when compared to other sources of omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish oil. Also, they are commonly available in the form of soft gel capsules as a dietary supplement.

Benefits of Krill Oil

Krill oil is commonly available in the form of soft gel capsules as a dietary supplement. It is important to note that krill oil supplements are not a replacement for a balanced diet but can be used to complement a healthy lifestyle. Listed below are some krill oil benefits that will surprise you and will help you decide if it will be good for you.

1. May Reduce Inflammation

In comparison with fish oil studies, krill oil does have limited resources of information. However, it’s worth noting that a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that krill oil pills reduced inflammation and improved arthritic symptoms in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis ( 1 ). Furthermore, the oil has omega-3 which has always been known to help with any type of illness involving chronic inflammation in the body ( 2 ).

2. May Alleviate PMS Symptoms

The potential benefits of krill oil for alleviating premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms, including pain, have been explored in a few studies. In one of the studies, women with PMS were given krill oil for three months. The results showed a reduction in the severity of emotional symptoms and breast tenderness associated with PMS ( 3 ).

In addition to that, a study investigated the effects of krill oil on dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain). The results indicated that krill oil supplementation led to a reduction in pain severity and duration in women with amenorrhea ( 4 ).

3. May Promote Heart Health

Krill oil has been studied for its potential benefits on heart health, primarily due to its omega-3 content. Omega-3 fatty acids in krill oil, including the EPA and DHA, have been associated with benefiting people with various cardiovascular disease. For example, Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to have favorable effects on various heart disease risk factors. Studies have indicated that omega-3 supplementation, including krill oil, may help reduce triglyceride levels, increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels, and lower blood pressure ( 5 ).

Some studies also suggest that omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce the risk of certain arrhythmias (irregular heart rhythms) and improve heart rate variability, which is an indicator of cardiovascular health ( 6 ).

4. Regulates Brain Function

If you don’t know what krill oil is good for, then you need to know that it’s an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that support cognitive function. Research has indicated that omega-3 supplementation may have a positive impact on memory, attention, and overall cognitive performance, particularly in aging populations ( 7 ).

What’s more is that these omega-3 fatty acids have been associated with neuroprotective effects. They can potentially reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's ( 8 ). The same study also indicated that pills that contain this fatty acid may help protect against age-related cognitive decline and improve brain health condition in older adults.( 8 )

5. Eye Health

For those struggling with dry eye problems, krill oil will alleviate your troubles. They may help reduce symptoms of dry eyes and improve tear quality owing to the fact that it has omega-3. The anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 supplements may play a role in alleviating dry eye symptoms ( 9 ).

Furthermore, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults. If you take this supplement, it may help reduce the risk or slow the progression of AMD ( 10 ).

6. Relieves Joint Pain

Krill oil for joint pain is an excellent way to improve the condition of your joints. When a researcher examined people with joint and mild knee pain after giving them krill oil supplementation, the results indicated a reduction in joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation in the krill oil group compared to the placebo group ( 11 ). And if you have osteoarthritis, the krill oil supplements will be extremely beneficial for you in improving your joint functioning ( 11 ).

7. Contributes to Skin Health

If you want healthier and younger-looking skin, then try to include krill oil in your diet as the omega-3 fatty acids are involved in maintaining the skin's moisture barrier and promoting hydration ( 12 ). Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3s may help reduce inflammation in the skin, potentially improving conditions like psoriasis ( 13 ).

Side Effects of Krill Oil

Krill oil is generally considered safe for most people when taken in appropriate doses. However, like any other dietary supplement, there are both benefits of krill oil and potential side effects that could be both mild and severe based on your medical history and dosage of these supplements. Here are some potential side effects associated with krill oil:

1. Fishy Aftertaste or Burping

Some people may experience a fishy aftertaste, bad breath, or burping after taking krill oil. This is a common side effect due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids. If you hate that fishy smell and want to avoid excess fishy burp, then take your daily dose of krill oil with meals or refrigerate the capsules. These two measures will minimize this side effect.

2. Allergic Reactions

Krill is a crustacean, so individuals with shellfish allergies may be at risk of experiencing an allergic reaction to krill oil. If you have a known shellfish allergy, it's best to avoid krill oil or consult with an allergist before considering its use( 3 ).

3. Blood Thinning

Omega-3 fatty acids, including those present in krill oil, have blood-thinning properties. While blood thinners can be beneficial for cardiovascular health( 14 ), it may also increase the risk of bleeding, especially if you are taking blood-thinning medications or have any problems in the blood vessels like a bleeding disorder. If you are on any medication or have a blood clotting disorder, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting krill oil or any other supplement( 15 ).

4. Interactions with medications

Krill oil may interact with certain medications, including anticoagulants, antiplatelet drugs, and some medications for hypertension or diabetes. So, people with diabetes and other human health issues must consult with a professional before adding such acids from fish or krill oil to your daily routine. And if you have an upset stomach after taking a few milligrams of krill oil, it is important to discuss the use of krill oil with your healthcare provider if you're taking any medications to ensure there are no potential interactions( 16 ).

Conclusion

The benefits of krill oil have been long studied and monitored in various areas including heart health, brain function, joint pain, skin health, and more. What’s more is that krill harvesting is considered environmentally sustainable, making krill oil a responsible choice for omega-3 supplementation. Also, the krill oil undergoes rigorous quality testing to ensure it meets specific standards for purity, freshness, and potency. So, you don’t have to worry about any adverse reactions. If you still have any hesitation, you can reach out to your healthcare provider.

