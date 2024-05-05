Lord Of The Rings And Titanic Actor Bernard Hill Passes Away At 79; Exploring His Filmography Amid Tragic Death

Bernard Hill passes away at 79!

The actor was renowned for his powerful performances in Titanic and the Lord of The Rings trilogy. The tragic news was confirmed by his agent and was followed by a tribute from his co-star and Scottish musician Barbara Dickson on X. She expressed her grief and recalled him as a “really marvellous actor.”

On May 5, Dickenson shared the tragic news about her co-star. “It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975,” she wrote.

She added, “It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him,” and concluded the post with RIP. After the news broke, netizens reacted and paid tribute to the versatile actor. “How incredibly sad,” a user wrote.

Another replied to the news and said, “Oh no, I'm really sorry to hear this. He obviously had a great range beyond the character, but his portrayal of Yosser Hughes was one of the most iconic symbols of 80's Britain.”

Bernard Hill’s most memorable roles

His breakout role was Yosser Hughes, a struggling and unemployed commoner in the BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff. He garnered quite an acclaim with his portrayal of the gritty character in the show, which became one of the best British TV shows.

In 2015, he played the Duke of Norfolk in another hit TV drama, Wolf Hall, and added the role to his list of critically acclaimed fictional characters.

However, the actor was most known for his portrayal of Peter Jackson in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Hill memorably appeared in Gandhi, Shirley Valentine, Valkyrie starring Tom Cruise, and many more.