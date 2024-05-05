Damon Wayans Opens Up About Working Together With His Son Damon Wayans Jr; Says, 'It's Been in the Making'

Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. opened up about working together and why their ‘partnership’ took so long, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. The father-son duo spoke to the outlet while they were at the CBS Schedule Reveal Celebration at the Paramount Studios Lot in Los Angeles, California.

Damon Wayans and his son’s partnership

The long-awaited reunion of father and son duo, Wayans and Wayans Jr is finally here and it has been 10 long years in the making. They will be starring in the new CBS sitcom, Poppa’s House.

While speaking in an interview, Wayans said, "I've been trying to do this for about 10 years now, But [Wayans Jr.'s] people didn't think I was ready yet. But it's been in the making. We've been talking about it for a while and it just finally kind of came together."

Wayans Jr. is definitely grateful to be working with his father since we all know that Damon Wayans is a legend and Jr. is also a great actor since he is a spitting image of his father. Wayans Jr. shared this with the outlet too and mentioned that when they Facetime each other, they realize that they look like each other a lot.

Wayans Jr jokingly said that his striking resemblance with his father is strange because if someone made a voodoo doll of him then his dad would also get hurt. The father and son will have a lot of fun together and Wayans also mentioned how both of them just want to make each other laugh.

CBS’ new sitcom, Poppa House: Here is all we know

Wayans and Wayans Jr will star in the new CBS sitcom, Poppa’s House. On the show, Wayans will play the role of a legendary talk radio host and a happily divorced Poppa. However, his thoughts and perspectives begin to change once his company hires a new female co-host who is played by Essence Atkins.

Furthermore, Poppa also has a son at home who he looks after and his son is a dreamer who wants to succeed in his passion while fulfilling the responsibilities of a good father and husband.

Meanwhile, the premiere of Poppa’s House is right around the corner. CBS released a teaser trailer on Thursday (May 2) for its upcoming fall series which will air on Monday evenings after The Neighborhood. CBS Studios will produce Poppa’s House and Kevin Hench is the executive producer who has co-written the pilot with Wayans, who is also the executive producer alongside Wayans Jr.

