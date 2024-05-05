Met Gala 2024: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Rumored After-Parties Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

The highly anticipated annual fashion event in Hollywood is fast approaching, and everyone is eager to witness another year of daring, bizarre, and diverse outfits worn by some of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood. All eyes will be on the stars as they grace the red carpet in New York next week.

Following their glamorous appearances at the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, the stars will venture out into the city for some exciting after-parties. Let's take a moment to check out the latest buzz about the upcoming afterparties.

More details about the grand after parties of Met Gala 2024

This year’s Super Bowl performer, Usher, will hold a Secret Garden-themed bash after Vogue’s Super Bowl of fashion at the Times Square Edition. Brit Cellophane singer FKA Twigs is also hosting a party at the Top of the Standard (aka the Boom Boom Room), where she may play a few songs.

There are rumors that Beyoncé will also be hosting her own party. The singer and her rapper husband, Jay-Z, are known for hosting their exclusive Gold Party after the Oscars, which is considered the hottest post-show destination for celebrities.

Party king (and Leonardo DiCaprio’s best friend) Richie Akiva will be hosting a lavish party as well.

While details are still being finalized, buzz is strong that Doja Cat, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae, and Teyana Taylor are likely to attend Akiva’s party.

Who is sponsoring this year's Met Gala?

Popular social media platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has spent millions sponsoring the event this year.

In addition, CEO Shou Chew is set to walk the red carpet just days after US President Biden signed a bill to either ban the Chinese social media platform or force its sale. Reportedly, the company is hosting a bash at the Upper East Side members-only spot, Casa Cruz.

As previously reported by Page Six, A-listers who’ve made the cut for this year’s exclusive event — thrown by Vogue’s Anna Wintour and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in NYC — include Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Gisele Bündchen.

The event’s co-chairs include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez.

