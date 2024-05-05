‘There Are No Triable Issues': Jamie Spears Wants To Reject Britney Spears' Financial Objections And Cancel Upcoming Trial

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship with father Jamie Spears ended in 2021, but legal battles between the Spears haven’t ceased. This week the 71-year-old patriarch filed a motion for summary judgment against all of Britney Spears’ financial objections regarding attorney payments and compensation to an entertainment organization during the conservatorship.

Since Jamie had the authority over every penny Spears earned for over a decade, the singer is now coming back to many of the big expenditures her father made. However, Jamie’s lawyers want to dismiss the pop star’s objections deeming them as not “triable issues” and cancel their upcoming trial in May.

Jamie Spears refutes Britney Spears’ objections

It is worth admitting that Jamie Spears’ approach to his star daughter’s objections is rather ambitious According to court documents obtained by People, he counter-filed to reject Britney’s objections on his compensation to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment and payment to Sidley Austin LLP in the form of attorney fees, on Tuesday, April 30.

The court has scheduled a trial on May 13, 2024, which Jamie hopes to dodge via his summary judgment filing. "Jamie brings this motion because there are no triable issues of material fact and Jamie is entitled to judgment as a matter of law on Britney's Objections," the court document stated.

Moreover, the filing claimed that a trial for Britney’s “narrow objections” have “no basis to waste the Court’s time” and demanded Jamie’s summary judgment for all five issues the singer raised in her court filing on November 6, 2020, per People.

The other three objections raised by Britney asked for more information on accounting compensation to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, valuation differences in investment, and payment for storage space, all of which occurred during her long-spanning conservatorship. For Jamie, overruling these objections and striking off the May 13 trial would be justice.

The father of three, who was a former construction business owner, reportedly “acted within the scope of his authority as conservator,” his attorneys claim.

Britney Spears and her father settled legal dispute in April

Only days before the new filing, the father-daughter duo settled their longstanding legal disputes since the conservatorship’s termination in 2021. On April 25, the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled a “confidential” settlement sum between the Queen of Pop and Jamie Spears. However, it is questionable as to whether Britney will be receiving any money from her father.

TMZ reports that the singer will have to pay Jamie’s legal bills generated during the conservatorship battle, a hefty $2 million or more while she gets nothing.

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart told People after the ruling, "Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

Well, Rosengart, whom Britney Spears paid over $4 million in attorney fees, per TMZ, may have to reconsider his statement on her involvement in legal matters as Jamie did not wait more than a week to file the new summary judgment.

