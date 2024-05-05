Anupamaa Written Update, May 5: Anupama tells Aadhya that if she doesn't take medicines then she will be hospitalized and Shruti will be worried. In fear of this, Aadhya agrees to take her medicines and asks Anupama to bring her breakfast. Aadhya thinks about how she is tolerating Anupama for Shruti.

Titu bonds with Ansh:

Titu plays with Ishaani and Maahi. To convince Ansh, Titu throws a cricket match challenge. Ansh accepts the challenge and tells Titu that he will defeat him. Ansh wins the challenge and the kids cheer him. Titu challenges him to bat and Ansh wins that too. Titu requests Ansh to teach him cricket and the latter agrees. Vanraj observes Titu and Ansh's bond from a distance and gets angry.

Aadhya loses calm on Anupama:

Aadhya fumes with anger and tells Shruti how she doesn't like Anupama staying in their house. Shruti tries to calm Aadhya down but the former retorts saying that she doesn't want any favor from Anupama. Anuj arrives and slams Aadhya for speaking badly about her mother. He reminds her how Anupama took care of her as she was unwell.

Anuj states how Anupama didn't prepare for her competition as she was busy taking care of her. Aadhya gets furious saying that Anupama is nice to her because she wants to impress Anuj. She tells Anuj to not take Anupama's side. Anuj warns Aadhya to not misbehave. He asks Aadhya to get ready as they are supposed to go out.

Anupama and Anuj discuss the competition:

Anupama prepares for competition. Anuj arrives and encourages her. He reminds Anupama about her past and recalls how she overcame all obstacles. Anuj tells Anupama to not lose hope and tells her that he believes her. Aadhya sees Anupama and Anuj laughing and talking and worries about their reconciliation. Anuj and Anupama discuss how her diary is important for her for her cooking competition.

Anupama tells Anuj that her diary will help her win. Aadhya listens to their conversation. Anuj praises Anupama and asks her what she will do after winning the competition. Anupama reveals that if she wins then she will stay in the USA and if she loses then she will return to India.

Aadhya gets furious at Anuj for talking to Anupama. Aadhya tells Anuj that Shruti needs help and that Anupama must go. Anuj and Aadhya get into an argument. After Anuj leaves, Aadhya takes Anupama's diary with her and thinks that Anupama must go back to India.

Vanraj worries about his future:

Vanraj thinks that because of Titu he will lose Ansh forever. He thinks that he has lost Ansh just like Samar and he will have no one in his old age. Vanraj assumes that none of his children will be with him in his old age and gets breathless thinking about it.

Aadhya destroys Anupama's diary:

Shruti tells Anuj that they should decide on their wedding date. Anuj diverts the conversation. Shruti tells Anupama that she should prepare for the competition as many professional chefs also lose in the final stage. Anupama states that she has her diary which is her secret weapon. Meanwhile, Aadhya destroys Anupama's diary. She tears off her diary as she wants Anupama to lose.

Baa expresses her concern:

Dimpy gets very emotional as Kavya shows her wedding saree to her. Baa arrives and Dimpy excitingly shows the saree to Baa. Baa expresses her concern about Dimpy's marriage and asks her whether she has full trust in Titu. Baa mentions how she is worried for Ansh also.

Baa states that Titu is an orphan and they don't know anything about his family. Baa doubts Titu's lifestyle. Dimpy assures Baa that they will go to Mumbai and see Titu's house before marriage. Baa explains to Dimpy that it is important to do a background check as she is getting married to him.

Shruti gets suspicious:

Anupama searches for her diary. Aadhya and Anuj are about to leave and before going Aadhya tells Anupama to take care of Shruti. Anuj takes Aadhya to Diya's classical dance classes. Aadhya gets extremely and dances with Diya. Anuj records Aadhya's dance and sends it to Anupama. He thanks Anupama by sending a text message. As Anupama smiles seeing the message, Shruti gets suspicious thinking that Anupama is talking to Anuj. The episode ends.

