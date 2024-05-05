Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, known for their stint in Bigg Boss 14, openly express their affection for each other. They frequently appear together in public and often share mushy photos, leaving no doubt about the depth of their bond.

The couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi, spending some quality time with Aly’s family. The duo, who first caught everyone's attention with their chemistry on the reality show, have now become a favorite among fans for their mushy photos and candid moments together.

Their recent outing with Aly's family became the talk of the town, as they posed for the paparazzi, showcasing their strong bond. Engaging with paparazzi, Aly revealed that they were out with family to catch an IPL match, showing support for none other than cricket maestro Virat Kohli.

The duo opted for a casual outfit, with Jasmin exuding style in a black tee paired with high-waisted blue jeans and white sneakers. Her hair was elegantly sleek, complemented by minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Aly sported a Balenciaga blue t-shirt, paired with blue jeans and white shoes, completing his relaxed yet trendy look.

About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love story

Jasmin Bhasin has openly shared her romantic journey with Aly Goni across various platforms. She has recounted how her feelings for Aly grew during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, Aly, valuing their strong friendship, initially chose to maintain their bond to avoid risking it. It was during Jasmin's stint in Bigg Boss 14 that Aly realized the depth of his feelings for her.

Witnessing her facing challenges and emotional hurdles in the house, Aly made the spontaneous decision to enter the show to support her. Amidst the intensity of the reality show, Aly expressed his love for Jasmin, marking the beginning of their relationship.

Just like other famous TV couples such as Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, and Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are also beloved in the television industry. The duo is often seen spending time with each other's families. The pair, known for their vlog channel JasLy, openly share insights into their love story and the obstacles they've faced as a couple.

