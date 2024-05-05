Triple H Reacts To Drew Gulak Being Released By WWE Amid Sexual Assault Allegations By Ronda Rousey

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual assault allegations.

Recently, WWE released a number of wrestlers like Darrell Mason, Vlad Pavlenko, Gable Steveson and several others. However, one noticeable name that was being released by the company was Drew Gulak.

Unlike other talents, Gulak wasn’t a new face. He had been with the WWE in 2016, and worked as an on-screen talent as well as behind the scenes. Drew Gulak came in the eye of the storm since April 4 this month when former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey levelled some serious allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Though WWE did not officially speak anything on the issue, Gulak was subsequently pulled from NXT storylines. He issued a clarification later, but that served no purpose. And WWE axed him from the current NXT roster to clarify the company’s zero policy against sexual harassment against female workers.

In France, where WWE pay-per-view Backlash just took place, WWE Chief Content Officer (COO) Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was asked if Drew Gulak was released because of the sexual harassment allegations her by Ronda Rousey. And his reply made everything clear. Check out what he said:

What did Triple H say?

Triple H was directly asked if Drew Gulak was released because of the allegations by Ronda Rousey. He gave a very diplomatic reply. He said that layoffs are part of this game they are in and it’s normal. For Gulak, he just said one thing that he wasn’t released, and only his contract wasn’t renewed.

“NFL releases 500 players every year. It's part of the game we are in. You can't just hire people, and keep bringing them in. Unfortunate part of the job is that talent in this sport gets released. Can I say that he (Drew Gulak) wasn’t released? He was not released, his contract was not just renewed.

Just like previous instances, Triple H has shied away from giving a direct reply and only gave a hint of what he means to say. Ever since the sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon was filed by a former company employee, WWE has been under suspicion for providing unsafe working environments for women.



What did Ronda Rousey say about Drew Gulak?

In an interview with NewsNation, Ronda Rousey revealed that during one of her stints with WWE, she did face a kind of sexual harassment from a WWE wrestler. Initially she didn’t name him, but when persisted, Ronda Rousey disclosed that it was Drew Gulak.

She said that while she was waiting for Triple H outside the writer’s room, Drew Gulak who was hardly an acquaintance to her, came up and grabbed her sweatpants. She said that nobody objected to it, and she found it absolutely disgusting. “Nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal. All the guys around me were like, ‘This is just part of the day,'” she said.

Drew Gulak later posted his side of the story, saying that he inadvertently touched the drawstring, when going to shake Rousey’s hand. It didn’t work for him, and he was kept away from the NXT storylines. Now, he has been released by the company. And he shall never be able to make it to WWE now.