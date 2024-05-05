WATCH: Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina twin in black as they leave Zoya Akhtar's house

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. After the movie, the duo often makes headlines for their rumored relationship. Khushi and Vedang are seen attending several occasions together but none of them has opened up about their relationship yet.

Today, May 5, Khushi and Vedang were spotted leaving Zoya Akhtar's house in Bandra in the same car. The video went viral in no time.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina leave Zoya Akhtar's house together

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been in a rumored relationship for quite some time now. A video on Instagram today, May 5, shows Khushi and Vedang leaving the house of The Archies director Zoya Akhtar.

In the video, we can see Vedang letting Khushi leave first as he walks behind her. After that, the rumored couple was seen getting into the same car. Both of them wore black outfits and they smiled at the paparazzi before leaving.

Khushi Kapoor reacts to Vedang Raina's Jigra shoot wrap post

Taking to his Instagram account, Vedang Raina earlier dropped three pictures with Alia Bhatt, with whom he will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming Jigra. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September @vasanbala @swapsagram."

Reacting to his post, The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor dropped a bunch of happy and red hearts emojis. Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement and wrote, "No one's ready" (fire and red hearts)

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Vedang Raina entered the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also introduced Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda among others to the industry. In the film, he was seen playing the role of Reggie Mantle, and his performance was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Up next, he will be seen in Vasan Bala’s much-awaited Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Furthermore, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters later this year on September 27.

Khushi Kapoor on the other hand will be next seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

